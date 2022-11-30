News bulletin: Public Health bosses flu jab plea, new Liverpool Labour leader named, Merseyrail services on Boxing Day.

🔴 Councillor Liam Robinson has been named the new leader of the Labour group in Liverpool. He will replace Joanne Anderson, who will remain as city mayor until local elections in May when the role of directly elected mayor will be abolished.

Mr Robinson, the chair of Merseytravel and councillor for Kensington and Fairfield, said: “Despite all the challenges we face, I am excited to be taking on this role. Liverpool still has a bright future ahead of it and I want to do my bit to ensure that our next chapter is an exciting and successful one. If anyone has the grit, determination and creativity to make that vision a reality, it is Scousers”

Ms Anderson said her succussor was ‘intelligent, hard-working and committed to the people of Liverpool’, adding: “I am confident he will make an excellent leader.”

💉 Public Health bosses in the region are urging those eligible for their seasonal flu jabs to get protected as soon as possible. In the last week, there's been an 80% rise in hospitalisations in the North West from flu. You can get your flu jab at your GP practice or local pharmacy, and if you're eligible under the NHS, it's free of charge.