Three men have been prosecuted following an undercover BBC documentary.

The LIFE school in New Brighton, Wirral, was a private alternative educational provision for children with special educational needs such as autism and ADHD, with a sports focus

A shocking 30-minute BBC documentary - Undercover School: Cruelty in the Classroom - saw staff members at the school describe pupils as ‘thick’ and ‘retards’, despite the school being graded as ‘Good’ by Ofsted at the time.

The BBC said it carried out an undercover investigation after whistle blowers told Panorama, ‘abuse was still happening’ despite Wirral Council being warned of problems.

Places at the school in Wallasey had cost Wirral Council between £50,000 and £150,000 per pupil, but undercover filming by the BBC showed the children - aged 11 to 18 - being ‘mocked, bullied and physically abused’ with staff even wrestling with pupils and putting them in headlocks..

The school was closed down and the documentary triggered a police investigation, which saw three people arrested and charged.

Life Wirral, Wallasey. Image: Google Street View | Google Street View

The Crown Prosecution Service has now successfully prosecuted three men. The latest to appear in court is Oliver Nugent, 27, who was sentenced on Tuesday (April 29).

Nugent, of Irby, Wirral, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and was sentenced to 12 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months at Sefton Magistrates’ Court.

Daniel McNulty-Doyle, 22 was found guilty after a trial at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on 27 March 2024 of using threatening, abusive behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was convicted after a full trial on March 27, 2025. This offence is punishable by a fine only and he was fined £250, with £50 compensation to the victim.

Elliot Millar, 22, pleaded guilty to five charges, including common assault, assault by beating and using threatening words, likely to cause alarm or distress, at Sefton Magistrates on November 18, 2024. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Life Wirral premises, New Brighton. Credit: Ed Barnes | Ed Barnes

The Judge at the hearing described Millar’s treatment of some of the pupils at the school as “cruel bullying”, “gratuitous degradation” and an abuse of trust.

The defendants all claimed to have had a lack of training for their roles and claimed much of the alleged threatening behaviour as “banter”.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Matthew Dixon, of CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “Life School was offering educational provision for students with additional needs.

“That should have ensured high levels of care and support but instead, these three men, betrayed that trust. They exploited the vulnerabilities of the pupils for their own entertainment.

“No doubt, if this behaviour had not been caught on camera by the undercover reporter, this treatment of the pupils by these men would have continued.

“Thankfully, the footage captured by the reporter and the evidence gathered by Merseyside police during the investigation helped us to bring all three men to justice. The CPS would like to thank the victims and their families for supporting the prosecution.”