Liverpool Cathedral. | num - stock.adobe.com

A much-loved festive highlight for tens of thousands of families, Light Before Christmas is set to return to Liverpool Cathedral for its fourth consecutive year.

Running from 28th November to 6th December, the event will unveil a brand-new theme and a completely refreshed series of projection artworks under the title The Gift—a celebration of warmth, wonder, and the joy of togetherness.

The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones, Dean of Liverpool, said: “For many, the true start of Christmas begins with a visit to the Cathedral and Light Before Christmas, so I am delighted to see it return for its fourth year.

“Liverpool Cathedral was built by the people, for the people, and this year’s theme: The Gift, is the perfect reflection of that. Light Before Christmas provides families with the opportunity to experience the Cathedral like they have never seen it before, and I look forward to welcoming them and sharing the gift of peace and joy this Christmas.”

Building on the success of previous sold-out years, this year’s edition is expected to be the most dazzling yet. The Cathedral—one of Liverpool’s most iconic landmarks—will once again be transformed by immersive light and sound installations, offering an awe-inspiring experience featuring stunning visual projections and atmospheric soundscapes.

Peter Walker, Sculptor and Creative Director, Luxmuralis, said: “This marks our fourth year returning to Liverpool Cathedral, and it has truly become a highlight of our calendar. Our partnership allows us to push boundaries, creating what has become one of the world’s largest immersive experiences.

“The joy on families’ faces when they see the show is one of the most rewarding moments for me, and it’s now an essential part of my own Christmas tradition. I’m thrilled to see Light Before Christmas return this year.”

Created by the internationally renowned Luxmuralis artistic team, this year’s theme has been thoughtfully developed to reflect the gift of peace, the spirit of Christmas, and the Cathedral itself—a structure gifted to the city by its people. As such, Light Before Christmas aims to deliver a magical, family-friendly experience for visitors of all ages.

Beyond the visual spectacle, the event invites attendees to reflect on the meaning of the season—encouraging moments of connection with loved ones, the community, and the striking beauty of the Cathedral’s architecture.

To complement the experience, the Welsford Bistro will be offering a festive, Christmas market-inspired menu, allowing visitors to enjoy seasonal treats in a warm, welcoming setting as they take in the sights and sounds of this much-anticipated celebration.

Alissa Koopal, Director of Enterprise, Liverpool Cathedral, said: “Over the years, Light Before Christmas has become a beloved holiday tradition for families across the city and beyond. That’s why we continue to elevate the experience year after year, and this year’s show promises to be even more memorable than the last.”

For more information and to book your tickets, go to https://www.ticketquarter.co.uk/Online/article/tq-tlbc-gift-25