New rules could be introduced in a Wirral town centre that would see suspicious face coverings banned and groups of two or more being asked to leave the area.

Wirral Council is asking for thoughts on a proposed new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) covering Liscard town centre. The local authority is asking for people’s views on how to prevent antisocial behaviour and crime “that has been blighting the shopping areas around Liscard in recent months.”

Between March 2024 and March 2025, the local authority said nearly 300 incidents were reported to police about anti-social behaviour or related crimes in the town centre. These are often reported as involving groups of intimidating young people, people covering their faces to hide their identities and dangerous use of bikes, E-bikes and scooters on the pavement.

Liscard Way | Google/LDRS

The LDRS previously reported on some of these issues as plans were progressing for the regeneration of the town centre. One person said the high street was fine during the day but “at night time, there’s hordes of kids causing trouble,” adding: “It’s like the Wild West at night time.”

A dispersal zone was introduced in February to try and tackle crime but Wirral Council said “this kind of behaviour has been having an impact on local residents, businesses in the area and people who might be visiting or passing through.” The local authority’s antisocial behaviour team has been working with Merseyside Police to try and address the issues.

The council said: “Despite the issuing of two Acceptable Behaviour Contracts, three formal warnings and 17 warning letters, reports of anti-social behaviour and crime in this part of Liscard remain at a high level,” adding this was why the PSPO was being brought in.

A PSPO is aimed at dealing with activities in a defined area that are considered to be bad for the local community’s quality of life. It does this by bringing in rules on the use of that area.

Wirral Council said it was looking at introducing three rules across two areas. One zone covers the main shopping area around the Cherry Tree Shopping Centre and Liscard Way while the other extends to Croxteth Avenue to the south and Silverlea Avenue to the north.

The local authority is proposing that “if any person in the restricted area is in a group of two or more and an authorised officer believes they are acting or likely to act anti-socially, they are to leave the area when asked to do so.” The person or people must not return to the town centre for at least 24 hours without good reason.

It’s also proposed no one will be allowed to wear a face covering inside the two areas “if an authorised officer believes they are doing so to try and hide their identity.”

Within the smaller area covering the shopping centre and high street, the plan is “no person is allowed to ride any pedal cycles, scooters or E-bikes except for those with mobility issues or to provide goods and services to properties.” If introduced, people could be liable to a fine or prosecution of up to £1,000 while fixed penalty notices of £100 may be used.

The public survey ahead of the planned introduction of the order will last for eight weeks, closing on August 25. This can be found on the council’s Have Your Say website.