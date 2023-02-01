The Treasury has published a list of all the unclaimed estates available to be claimed in Wirral as of February 2023 - here’s how to claim if your surname is on the list.

If you have one of these surnames, you could be in the money after the Treasury released its list of unclaimed estates in Wirral. An unclaimed estate happens when someone has passed away without having a sufficient will in place, with no family coming forward to make a claim.

It means the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. But within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended. Out of the list of thousands of unclaimed estates, a total of 32 are in the Merseyside city of Liverpool - but how many are in Wirral?

Here is everything you need to know about what you need to do to claim if you are entitled to one in Wirral.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the following order of priority:

Husband, wife or civil partner

Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mother or father

Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

Grandparents

Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Wirral

Birch Bird Crowe Fallowfield Flynn Fye Goulding Hoare Kemp King McGivern Montigo Morris Owen Perry Pickles Price Smith Vandyke Wilson

How to claim an unclaimed estate in Wirral