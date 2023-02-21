The next phase of strike action will take place next week, affecting Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Industrial action and teacher strikes are due to take place next week after members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted overwhelming in favour of the action.

The NEU is campaigning for a ‘fully-funded, above inflation pay rise’ and aim to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools.

The second wave of walk outs on Tuesday 28 February follows on from the initial strikes across England and Wales on Wednesday, 1 February, when a large number of schools across Merseyside were closed to pupils.

Seven days of strike action were announced, taking place across two months, however, any individual school will only be affected by four of them. Despite meetings with the government a pay agreement has not yet been made.

Commenting after the talks with Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said: “While there was a more positive tone at today’s talks and more meetings will be set up as a result the outcome was still disappointing.

“While there has at least been an offer on pay in Wales and talk of a new offer in Scotland, Gillian Keegan has not been able to make any new offer on teacher pay this year or even to talk about the numbers on teacher pay next year.

“Nothing in this meeting gave us anything we could work with to justify suspending the next day of regional strikes on the 28 February. Gillian Keegan and the Government need to be aware that teachers will not back down on this. Decades of an education system being run into the ground and below inflation pay increases over the past decade have left the profession utterly demoralised.”

LiverpoolWorld will be updating this article regularly, with any new announcements of school closures or restricted attendance on the North West’s second day of strike action - Tuesday, 28 February.

Merseyside schools will be affected on the days below:

Wednesday 1 February 2023

Tuesday 28 February 2023

Wednesday 15 March 2023

Thursday 16 March 2023

The schools in Merseyside which are definitely closed or partly closed on February 28 are listed in alphabetical order below:

Bidston Avenue Primary School - Only three classes will be open on strike day: Nursery, Class 1B and Class 5JR.

Gateacre School - School site closed to all students.

The Grange Primary School - Possible class closures due to strike action - yet to announce which classes.

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary - School site closed to all students.

Ridgeway High School - School closed to all students other than Year 11.

Riverside Primary School - Closed to all students.

St John Plessignton Catholic College - Closed to all students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10. Open to all pupils in Key Stage 5 (Y12/13). Year 12 Option Block B trial exams also take place as scheduled.

St Julie’s Catholic High School - School will be closed to all students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Weatherhead High School - Students in Years 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 will remain at home and access online learning via Google Classroom.

West Derby School - School site closed to all students.

The schools in Merseyside which closed or partly closed on February 1 are listed in alphabetical order below:

*Not all schools responded to requests for information or were available at the time of calling.

