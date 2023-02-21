Industrial action and teacher strikes are due to take place next week after members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted overwhelming in favour of the action.
The NEU is campaigning for a ‘fully-funded, above inflation pay rise’ and aim to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools.
The second wave of walk outs on Tuesday 28 February follows on from the initial strikes across England and Wales on Wednesday, 1 February, when a large number of schools across Merseyside were closed to pupils.
Seven days of strike action were announced, taking place across two months, however, any individual school will only be affected by four of them. Despite meetings with the government a pay agreement has not yet been made.
Commenting after the talks with Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said: “While there was a more positive tone at today’s talks and more meetings will be set up as a result the outcome was still disappointing.
“While there has at least been an offer on pay in Wales and talk of a new offer in Scotland, Gillian Keegan has not been able to make any new offer on teacher pay this year or even to talk about the numbers on teacher pay next year.
“Nothing in this meeting gave us anything we could work with to justify suspending the next day of regional strikes on the 28 February. Gillian Keegan and the Government need to be aware that teachers will not back down on this. Decades of an education system being run into the ground and below inflation pay increases over the past decade have left the profession utterly demoralised.”
LiverpoolWorld will be updating this article regularly, with any new announcements of school closures or restricted attendance on the North West’s second day of strike action - Tuesday, 28 February.
Merseyside schools will be affected on the days below:
- Wednesday 1 February 2023
- Tuesday 28 February 2023
- Wednesday 15 March 2023
- Thursday 16 March 2023
The schools in Merseyside which are definitely closed or partly closed on February 28 are listed in alphabetical order below:
- Bidston Avenue Primary School - Only three classes will be open on strike day: Nursery, Class 1B and Class 5JR.
- Gateacre School - School site closed to all students.
- The Grange Primary School - Possible class closures due to strike action - yet to announce which classes.
- Holy Spirit Catholic Primary - School site closed to all students.
- Ridgeway High School - School closed to all students other than Year 11.
- Riverside Primary School - Closed to all students.
- St John Plessignton Catholic College - Closed to all students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10. Open to all pupils in Key Stage 5 (Y12/13). Year 12 Option Block B trial exams also take place as scheduled.
- St Julie’s Catholic High School - School will be closed to all students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.
- Weatherhead High School - Students in Years 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 will remain at home and access online learning via Google Classroom.
- West Derby School - School site closed to all students.
The schools in Merseyside which closed or partly closed on February 1 are listed in alphabetical order below:
*Not all schools responded to requests for information or were available at the time of calling.
- All Saints Catholic Secondary School in Kirkby- Partially open for some year groups.
- Archbishop Beck Catholic College (L9 7BF) - Partially open to Year 11 who will be carrying on with their external and mock examinations as normal. Sixth Form students who need access to the independent study area can work independently if required.
- Bedford Drive Primary School - Partially open.
- Bellerive FCJ Catholic College (L17 3AA) - School will be closed to the vast majority of students on but Year 13 should attend as normal on this day. In addition, a small number of Year 11 students will be expected to attend school because they have a formal, external examination to sit.
- Bidston Avenue Primary School - Partially open running 3 classes.
- Birkdale Primary in Birkdale – Partially open.
- Birkenhead Christ Church CofE Primary School - Partially open.
- Birkenhead High School Academy - Closed, some classes learning online.
- Birkenhead Park School (CH43 4UY) - Open for full Year 11 cohort, and for vulnerable and key worker children in years 7 through to 10.
- Birkenhead Sixth Form College - Partially open.
- Bishop David Shepphard Primary, Southport - Fully open.
- Black Horse Hill Infant School - Partially open.
- Black Horse Hill Junior School - Closed, with just support staff in.
- Blacklow Brow Primary in Huyton – Partially closed.
- Calday Grange Grammar School - Open for Years 11, 12, and 13.
- Cronton Church of England Primary Academy in Cronton – Following strike action.
- De La Selle School (WA10 4QH) - Closed to all students except vulnerable students (who will be contacted directly and invited into school) and Year 11 students completing their mock GCSE Art exam.
- Dixons Fazakerley Academy (L10 1LB) - Years 7 - 10 work from home. Year 11 are in school as normal.
- Eastcroft Primary school in Kirkby – Partially open.
- Eastway Primary School - Partially open.
- St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic academy in Whiston – Fully open.
- English Martyrs Catholic Primary in Litherland – Partially open.
- Evelyn Community Primary school in Prescot – Partially open.
- Gateacre School (L25 2RW) - School site closed to all students.
- Gayton Primary School - Partially open for Foundation Year 2, Years 2 and 5.
- Greenleas Primary School - Partially open.
- Green Park primary in Maghull – Open.
- The Grange Primary School (L30 0QS) - School site closed to all students expect Class 6.
- Hatton Hill primary in Litherland – Open for reception, nursery and Year 6.
- Halewood Academy in Halewood – Open for Year 11 pupils only.
- Halewood Church of England primary academy in Halewood – Partially open.
- Halsnead Community Primary School in Whiston – Partially open.
- Hillside Primary School - Partially closed.
- Holy Rosary Catholic Primary in Aintree – Open but not for children,
- Holy Spirit Catholic Primary (L30 2NR) - School site closed to all students.
- Holy Family Catholic High in Thornton – Closed.
- Holy Spirit Catholic and Church of England Primary School - Open.
- Hoylake Holy Trinity - Partially open.
- Hudson primary in Maghull – Partially open.
- Huyton with Roby Church of England primary school in Huyton with Roby – Partially open.
- Irby Primary School (CH61 4UR) - School site closed to all students.
- King’s Leadership Academy School (L8 9SJ) - School site closed to all students other than vulnerable students.
- Kings Meadow primary in Southport – Partially open.
- Kirkby High School (L32 9PP) - School site closed to all students.
- Knowsley Village Primary School in Knowsley Village – Open but not for children.
- Lawrence Community Primary School (L15 0EE) - School will only be open to Nursery, Class 2M & Class 5B.
- Ladymount Catholic Primary - Partially open.
- Liscard Primary - Partially open.
- The Liverpool Blue Coat School (L15 9EE) - School site closed to all students.
- Linaker primary in Southport- Partially open.
- Lord Derby Academy in Huyton – Open for Year 11 pupils only.
- Manor Primary School - Closed.
- Meols Cop High School in Southport – Closed.
- Mersey Park Primary School - Closed.
- Millbrook community primary school in Kirkby – Partially open.
- Millfields Church of England Primary School - Closed.
- Mount Primary School - Closed.
- Netherton Moss Primary School (L30 3RU) - School site closed to all students.
- New Brighton Primary School - Closed.
- Northway Primary in Maghull – Open.
- Northwood Primary school in Kirkby – Closed to all except special educational needs pupils.
- Norwood primary in Southport – Open for some classes.
- Orrets Meadow School - Closed.
- Our Lady of Pity - Partially oopen.
- Our Lady of Walsingham in Bootle – Open for all classes except early years.
- Oxton St Saviours Primary - Partially open.
- Pensby High School - Closed.
- Pensby Primary School - Open.
- Prenton High School for Girls (CH42 6RR) - School site closed to all students.
- Prenton Primary School - Closed except four classes.
- Redgate primary in Formby – Partially open.
- Ravenscroft Community Primary school in Kirkby – Closed.
- Ridgeway High School (CH43 9EB) - School site closed to all students, other than those sitting BTEC DIT exam. School will be open between 12pm and 12.45pm for all students who wish to get a hot lunch meal.
- Riverside Primary School - Closed.
- Rock Ferry Primary School - Closed.
- St John Plessignton Catholic College (CH63 7LF) - Closed to all pupils in year groups 7-11, open to all pupils in Key Stage 5 (Y12/13). For children who receive free school meals, a grab bag will be provided for them to take home on Tuesday. Pupils in Year 11 with an ICT BTEC examination on February 1 should attend school at 08:35 as normal, ready for their exam which begins at 9am.
- St Julie’s Catholic High School (L25 7TN) - School will be closed to students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.
- St Oswald’s C of E Primary School (L30 5HR) - Years 2, 3 & 4 will remain open.
- Weatherhead High School - Closed except Years 11 and 13.
- West Derby School (L13 7HQ) - School site closed to all students.
- Willow Tree Primary academy in Huyton – Closed to all pupils.