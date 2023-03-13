The next phase of strike action will take place this week, affecting Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Industrial action and teacher strikes are due to take place on Thursday and Friday after members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted overwhelming in favour of the action.

The NEU is campaigning for a ‘fully-funded, above inflation pay rise’ and aim to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools.

The second wave of walk outs took place on Tuesday 28 February following the initial strikes across England and Wales on Wednesday, 1 February, when a large number of schools across Merseyside were closed to pupils.

Seven days of strike action were announced, taking place across two months, however, any individual school will only be affected by four of them. Despite meetings with the government, a pay agreement in England has not yet been made.

LiverpoolWorld will be updating this article regularly, with any new announcements of school closures or restricted attendance on the next round of strike action - Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16.

Merseyside schools will be affected on the days below:

Wednesday 1 February 2023

Tuesday 28 February 2023

Wednesday 15 March 2023

Thursday 16 March 2023

The schools in Merseyside which have stated whether they are open, closed or partly closed on March 15 and 16 are listed in alphabetical order below:

Aintree Davenhill Primary - Whole school open.

Bidston Avenue Primary School - Partially open to class 1B and class 5JR.

Blacklow Brow School - Open to Nursery, Year 4 and Year 5.

Broadoak Community Primary School - Main school will be closed to all classes.

Chesterfield High School - School closed to all students.

Dixons Fazakerley Academy - Years 7 - 10 work from home. Year 11 are in school as normal.

Eastcroft Primary School - Closed to Years 3, 5 and 6.

Eastway Primary School - Partially closed.

Farnborough Road Infant School - Open to Caterpillar AM class, Caterpillar PM class and Room 12 on March 15. Open to Caterpillar AM class, Caterpillar PM class, Room 12, Room 14 and Room 15 on March 16.

Gateacre School - School site closed to all students.

Greenleas Primary School - Potential disruption.

The Grange Primary School - School site closed to all students expect class 6.

Hatton Hill Primary – Open for reception, nursery and Year 6.

Halewood Academy – Open for Year 10 and 11 pupils only.

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary - School site closed to all students.

Holy Family Catholic High in Thornton – Closed to Years 7 - 10.

Hudson Primary in Maghull - Reduced staffing, more info to come.

Irby Primary School - School site closed to all students.

Kirkby C of E Primary - Closed to all students.

Kirkby High School - Closed to students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Ladymount Catholic Primary - All classes open apart from Year 2MP.

Lander Road Primary - Likely that school will be closed to some classes.

Lord Derby Academy in Huyton – Open for Year 11 pupils only.

Manor Primary School - Partially open for Foundation 1 & 2, Year 2 and Year 6.

Meols Cop High School - Open for Year 11 students only.

