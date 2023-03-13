Industrial action and teacher strikes are due to take place on Thursday and Friday after members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted overwhelming in favour of the action.
The NEU is campaigning for a ‘fully-funded, above inflation pay rise’ and aim to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools.
The second wave of walk outs took place on Tuesday 28 February following the initial strikes across England and Wales on Wednesday, 1 February, when a large number of schools across Merseyside were closed to pupils.
Seven days of strike action were announced, taking place across two months, however, any individual school will only be affected by four of them. Despite meetings with the government, a pay agreement in England has not yet been made.
LiverpoolWorld will be updating this article regularly, with any new announcements of school closures or restricted attendance on the next round of strike action - Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16.
Merseyside schools will be affected on the days below:
- Wednesday 1 February 2023
- Tuesday 28 February 2023
- Wednesday 15 March 2023
- Thursday 16 March 2023
The schools in Merseyside which have stated whether they are open, closed or partly closed on March 15 and 16 are listed in alphabetical order below:
- Aintree Davenhill Primary - Whole school open.
- Bidston Avenue Primary School - Partially open to class 1B and class 5JR.
- Blacklow Brow School - Open to Nursery, Year 4 and Year 5.
- Broadoak Community Primary School - Main school will be closed to all classes.
- Chesterfield High School - School closed to all students.
- Dixons Fazakerley Academy - Years 7 - 10 work from home. Year 11 are in school as normal.
- Eastcroft Primary School - Closed to Years 3, 5 and 6.
- Eastway Primary School - Partially closed.
- Farnborough Road Infant School - Open to Caterpillar AM class, Caterpillar PM class and Room 12 on March 15. Open to Caterpillar AM class, Caterpillar PM class, Room 12, Room 14 and Room 15 on March 16.
- Gateacre School - School site closed to all students.
- Greenleas Primary School - Potential disruption.
- The Grange Primary School - School site closed to all students expect class 6.
- Hatton Hill Primary – Open for reception, nursery and Year 6.
- Halewood Academy – Open for Year 10 and 11 pupils only.
- Holy Spirit Catholic Primary - School site closed to all students.
- Holy Family Catholic High in Thornton – Closed to Years 7 - 10.
- Hudson Primary in Maghull - Reduced staffing, more info to come.
- Irby Primary School - School site closed to all students.
- Kirkby C of E Primary - Closed to all students.
- Kirkby High School - Closed to students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.
- Ladymount Catholic Primary - All classes open apart from Year 2MP.
- Lander Road Primary - Likely that school will be closed to some classes.
- Lord Derby Academy in Huyton – Open for Year 11 pupils only.
- Manor Primary School - Partially open for Foundation 1 & 2, Year 2 and Year 6.
- Meols Cop High School - Open for Year 11 students only.
The schools in Merseyside which closed or partly closed on February 1 and 28 are listed in alphabetical order below:
*Not all schools responded to requests for information or were available at the time of calling.
- All Saints Catholic Secondary School in Kirkby - Partially open for some year groups.
- Archbishop Beck Catholic College - Partially open to Year 11 who will be carrying on with their external and mock examinations as normal. Sixth Form students who need access to the independent study area can work independently if required.
- Bedford Drive Primary School - Partially open.
- Bellerive FCJ Catholic College - School will be closed to the vast majority of students on but Year 13 should attend as normal on this day. In addition, a small number of Year 11 students will be expected to attend school because they have a formal, external examination to sit.
- Belle Vale Community Primary School - School site closed.
- Bidston Avenue Primary School - Partially open running 3 classes.
- Birkdale Primary in Birkdale – Partially open.
- Birkenhead Christ Church CofE Primary School - Partially open.
- Birkenhead High School Academy - Closed, some classes learning online.
- Birkenhead Park School - Open for full Year 11 cohort, and for vulnerable and key worker children in years 7 through to 10.
- Birkenhead Sixth Form College - Partially open.
- Bishop David Shepphard Primary, Southport - Fully open.
- Black Horse Hill Infant School - Partially open.
- Black Horse Hill Junior School - Closed, with just support staff in.
- Blacklow Brow Primary in Huyton – Partially closed.
- Broadoak Community Primary School - Main school will be closed to all classes.
- Broughton Hall Catholic High School - Years 7, 11, 12, and 13 are expected to attend.
- Calday Grange Grammar School - Open for Years 11, 12, and 13.
- Chesterfield High School - School closed to all students.
- Cronton Church of England Primary Academy in Cronton – Following strike action.
- De La Selle School - Closed to all students except vulnerable students (who will be contacted directly and invited into school) and Year 11 students completing their mock GCSE Art exam.
- Dixons Fazakerley Academy - Years 7 - 10 work from home. Year 11 are in school as normal.
- Eastcroft Primary School in Kirkby – Partially open.
- Eastway Primary School - Partially open.
- St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic Academy in Whiston – Fully open.
- English Martyrs Catholic Primary in Litherland – Partially open.
- Evelyn Community Primary School in Prescot – Partially open.
- Gateacre School - School site closed to all students.
- Gayton Primary School - Partially open for Foundation Year 2, Years 2 and 5.
- Greenleas Primary School - Partially open.
- Green Park primary in Maghull – Open.
- The Grange Primary School - School site closed to all students expect Class 6.
- Hatton Hill Primary in Litherland – Open for reception, nursery and Year 6.
- Halewood Academy in Halewood – Open for Year 11 pupils only.
- Halewood Church of England Primary Academy – Partially open.
- Halsnead Community Primary School in Whiston – Partially open.
- Hillside Primary School - Partially closed.
- Holy Rosary Catholic Primary in Aintree – Open but not for children,
- Holy Spirit Catholic Primary - School site closed to all students.
- Holy Family Catholic High in Thornton – Closed.
- Hoylake Holy Trinity - Partially open.
- Hudson Primary in Maghull – Partially open.
- Huyton with Roby Church of England primary school – Partially open.
- Irby Primary School - School site closed to all students.
- King’s Leadership Academy School - School site closed to all students other than vulnerable students.
- Kings Meadow Primary in Southport – Partially open.
- Kirkby High School - School site closed to all students.
- Knowsley Village Primary School – Open but not for children.
- Lawrence Community Primary School - School will only be open to Nursery, Class 2M & Class 5B.
- Ladymount Catholic Primary - Partially open.
- Liscard Primary - Partially open.
- The Liverpool Blue Coat School - School site closed to all students.
- Linaker Primary in Southport- Partially open.
- Lord Derby Academy in Huyton – Open for Year 11 pupils only.
- Manor Primary School - Closed.
- Meols Cop High School in Southport – Closed.
- Mersey Park Primary School - Closed.
- Millbrook community primary school in Kirkby – Partially open.
- Millfields Church of England Primary School - Closed.
- Mount Primary School - Closed.
- Netherton Moss Primary School - School site closed to all students.
- New Brighton Primary School - Closed.
- Northway Primary in Maghull – Open.
- Northwood Primary school in Kirkby – Closed to all except special educational needs pupils.
- Norwood primary in Southport – Open for some classes.
- Orrets Meadow School - Closed.
- Our Lady of Pity - Partially oopen.
- Our Lady of Walsingham in Bootle – Open for all classes except early years.
- Oxton St Saviours Primary - Partially open.
- Pensby High School - Closed.
- Pensby Primary School - Open.
- Prenton High School for Girls - School site closed to all students.
- Prenton Primary School - Closed except four classes.
- Redgate primary in Formby – Partially open.
- Ravenscroft Community Primary school in Kirkby – Closed.
- Ridgeway High School - School site closed to all students, other than those sitting BTEC DIT exam. School will be open between 12pm and 12.45pm for all students who wish to get a hot lunch meal.
- Riverside Primary School - Closed.
- Rock Ferry Primary School - Closed.
- Stanton Road Primary - Closed to all students.
- St John Plessignton Catholic College - Closed to all pupils in year groups 7-11, open to all pupils in Key Stage 5 (Y12/13). For children who receive free school meals, a grab bag will be provided for them to take home on Tuesday. Pupils in Year 11 with an ICT BTEC examination on February 1 should attend school at 08:35 as normal, ready for their exam which begins at 9am.
- St Julie’s Catholic High School - School will be closed to students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.
- St Oswald’s C of E Primary School - Years 2, 3 & 4 will remain open.
- Weatherhead High School - Closed except Years 11 and 13.
- West Derby School - School site closed to all students.
- Willow Tree Primary academy in Huyton – Closed to all pupils.