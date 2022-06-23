The 3.5-metre tall puppet recieved a warm welcome at the Royal Albert Dock, where she visited a number of venues and got up close the florescent Liverpool Mountain sculpture.

Little Amal has been to visit Liverpool's waterfront as part of her new journey through England for World Refugee Week.

The 3.5-metre tall puppet, which embodies a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, is travelling to 11 locations as part of her 'New Steps, New Friends' tour.

Amal was given a warm welcom to Royal Albert Dock, where she visited a number of venues and even played football with the Liverpool FC Foundation’s Inclusion team, who deliver a Refugee Football programme in the city.

She also saw saw Ugo Rondinone’s florescent sculpture, Liverpool Mountain, up close, which stands at 10 meters tall in Mermaid Courtyard.

Liverpool links with migration

Liz Stewart, interim head of The Museum of Liverpool, said: “She’s got such a character to her. She’s almost like a living person. It really is engaging to think about her as a Syrian refugee child. There’s hardly anybody in Liverpool who hasn’t got a story of emigration in their history somewhere, and it’s what makes our city what it is.”

"It's obviously such an important place for Amal to visit on her journey. To be here at Liverpool's waterfront as a refugee herself representing all the migrant children in the world. The waterfront has such a rich history of migration and communities moving and growing in the city."

Ms Stewart added: "It's great to see people here enjoying Amal, and also, we hope to see the museums. This is a story that we tell in our museums; the Maritime Museum and the Museum of Liverpool; we think about migration, emigration, the people who moved, and Amal represents those migrant children who are forced to move and the 8000km journey she made last summer really brings her story home to us.”