The airport was named the best in the UK by Which? earlier this year.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has issued important travel advice as it gears up for a busy Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

With over 64,000 holiday goers expected to pass through the airport, passengers are reminded that hand luggage liquid restrictions are still in place, and new security equipment will not be installed until later this year.

Passenger numbers are expected to be over 40% higher than the four day Easter Bank Holiday weekend last year, as the airport continues its recovery from Covid-19, with many people visiting popular destinations such as Alicante, Malaga and Tenerife.

What’s been said: “The Easter getaway brings the busiest holiday period of the year so far for the Airport,” said Robin Tudor, head of PR for Liverpool John Lennon Airport. “We don’t expect lengthy queues for our passengers, however travellers should remember that security restrictions regarding items in hand luggage including liquids, are still in force and because the airport will be busier than usual, passengers should allow plenty of time to pass through the terminal.”

Award winners: Liverpool John Lennon Airport was named the joint best airport in the UK, and given Which? Recommended Provider status, earlier this year. It received the best ratings for queues, passport control and baggage reclaim.

The airport: The small airport may go to less destinations than the likes of Manchester Airport, however, reviewers praised the airport’s small queues and ease when checking-in and going through security.