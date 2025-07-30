The latest Travellers’ Choice Awards were revealed this month (July 2025), revealing the attractions ranked in the top 10% of ‘Things to Do’ worldwide.

Based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and visitors around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, many Liverpool venues and attractions have received the honour.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top 19 Liverpool ‘Things to Do’ which earned Travellers’ Choice Awards in 2025. They are ranked based on Tripadvisor’s customer review rankings.

1 . The Cavern Club, Mathew Street The Cavern Club, Mathew Street. | Raymond Orton - stock.adobe.com

2 . Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

3 . Anfield Stadium, Anfield Anfield Stadium, Anfield. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Williamson Tunnels, Liverpool Williamson Tunnels, Liverpool. | Friends of Williamson’s Tunnels/Facebook