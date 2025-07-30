19 must-visit Liverpool attractions with coveted Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards

Discover 19 of the top Liverpool attractions that have been recognised among the best 'Things to Do’ in the 2025 Travellers' Choice Awards.

The latest Travellers’ Choice Awards were revealed this month (July 2025), revealing the attractions ranked in the top 10% of ‘Things to Do’ worldwide.

Based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and visitors around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, many Liverpool venues and attractions have received the honour.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top 19 Liverpool ‘Things to Do’ which earned Travellers’ Choice Awards in 2025. They are ranked based on Tripadvisor’s customer review rankings.

The Cavern Club, Mathew Street.

1. The Cavern Club, Mathew Street

The Cavern Club, Mathew Street. | Raymond Orton - stock.adobe.com

Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool.

2. Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool

Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Anfield Stadium, Anfield.

3. Anfield Stadium, Anfield

Anfield Stadium, Anfield. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Williamson Tunnels, Liverpool.

4. Williamson Tunnels, Liverpool

Williamson Tunnels, Liverpool. | Friends of Williamson’s Tunnels/Facebook

