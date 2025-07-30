The latest Travellers’ Choice Awards were revealed this month (July 2025), revealing the attractions ranked in the top 10% of ‘Things to Do’ worldwide.
Based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and visitors around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, many Liverpool venues and attractions have received the honour.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the top 19 Liverpool ‘Things to Do’ which earned Travellers’ Choice Awards in 2025. They are ranked based on Tripadvisor’s customer review rankings.
