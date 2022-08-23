What are the supermarket opening hours during this Bank Holiday weekend in Liverpool?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASDA has announced its opening times for Liverpool stores during this week’s long weekend, as the United Kingdom prepares for the last bank holiday of 2022 before the Christmas season.

Those panicking that they won’t be able to get milk or additional sundries on Bank Holiday Monday can rest assured that unlike previous years, shopping hours in ASDA seem relatively normal.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact as we at LiverpoolWorld looked around the various supermarket outlets in the Liverpool area, only one had a stark change to their opening hours on Monday.

Here are the opening times for a number of large chain stores across Liverpool this weekend.

What are the opening times for ASDA over the Bank Holiday weekend?

ASDA has announced that it will be closing earlier on Bank Holiday Monday, but will still operate longer operating hours than their Sunday opening times:

Saturday: 27 August 8am - 8pm

Sunday 28 August: 10:30am - 4pm

Monday 29 August: 8:00am - 8pm

What are the opening times for other supermarkets over the Bank Holiday weekend?

Tesco in Liverpool are the earliest to close compared to other opening hours for supermarkets on Bank Holiday Monday.

As for some of the other supermarkets, most have a similar opening/closing schedule to ASDA, with only Tesco closing at 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Some stores may run a different schedule than below (for example, Tesco Express and Tesco Metro stores), so it is advised to double check opening hours for any last-minute changes.

Lidl:

Saturday 27 August: 8am - 10pm

Sunday 28 August: 11am - 5pm

Monday 29 August: 8am - 8pm

Aldi:

Saturday 27th August: 8am - 10pm

Sunday 28th August: 10am - 4pm

Monday 29th August: 8am - 8pm

Tesco

Saturday 27 August: 7am - 10pm.

Sunday 28 August : 11am - 5pm

Monday 29 August: 8am - 6pm

Sainsbury’s

Saturday 27 August: 8am - 10pm

Sunday 28 August: 10am - 4pm

Monday 29 August: 8am - 8pm

Morrisons

Saturday 27 August: 7am - 10pm

Sunday 28 August: 10am - 4pm

Monday 29 August: 7am - 8pm

Where is ASDA in Liverpool?

ASDA Superstore at Sefton Park - one of a number of ASDA stores open until 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Looking for your nearest ASDA in Liverpool? Here is a selection of the superstore and supermarkets in the area.

If you can’t find an ASDA close to your postcode, you can also use the store locator on ASDA’s website.

ASDA Sefton Park: 126 Smithdown Rd, Liverpool L15 3JR

ASDA Stoneycroft: Regent House, Green Ln, Stoneycroft, Liverpool L13 6RH

ASDA Birkenhead: 222 Grange Rd, Birkenhead CH41 6EB

ASDA Walton: Utting Ave, Liverpool L4 9XU

ASDA Penny Lane: Penny Lane Centre Church Road, Wavertree, Wavertree L15 9EB

ASDA Bootle: 81 Strand Rd, Bootle L20 4BB

ASDA Liscard: Seaview Rd, Wallasey CH45 4NZ

ASDA Birkenhead Stanley Road: Unit 1 Stanley Rd, Birkenhead CH41 7BG

ASDA Bootle Orrell Lane: Orrell Ln, Bootle L20 6HX

Where can I find the address of other supermarkets in Liverpool?

For a more comprehensive list of the supermarkets we’ve mentioned here, you can visit the following store locators on the supermarket of your choice’s website:

What is this Bank Holiday celebrating?

The summer bank holiday was originally intended to give bank employees the opportunity to participate and attend cricket matches.

Exactly one hundred years later, the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971 moved this bank holiday to the last Monday in August for England, Wales and Northern Ireland. This followed a trial period from 1965 to 1970 of the new date.

Do we get another Bank Holiday in 2022 before Christmas?

Unfortunately there are no more bank holidays on the calendar ahead of Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

However, given that Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, Tuesday 27 December will be a public holiday in lieu of Christmas Day.