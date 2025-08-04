Liam Roberts from Create A Cake in Liverpool reveals his craziest cake request ever, involving a baby shower cake designed to depict a female anatomy.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of Liverpool’s ‘biggest’ cake making company has revealed the craziest bakes his team have been asked to bring to life.

Liam Roberts, 36 from Childwall, opened Create A Cake on Page Moss Lane in Huyton back in 2010, serving customers all over the North West including Ormskirk, Crewe, Wirral, Newcastle-Under-Lyme and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From classic bakes to extravagant wedding cakes, Liam and his team have created it all, including all of the weird and wonderful, extremely unique requests.

Bizarre baby shower cake. | Create A Cake

“Over the years, the requests have definitely got more intricate and wild,” Liam said.

Recent requests include Labubu dolls, bows and bento boxes but Liam said the the “craziest” request was a baby shower cake, based on the female anatomy.

The creation was designed to show a baby being born, with its blood-covered head poking out. The cake even had chocolate sprinkle ‘pubic hair’ and was accompanied by cupcakes also designed to look like a vagina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam: “We have never made anything like that before and I don’t think we will ever again!”

With a slogan of ‘count the memories, not the calories’, Create A Cake bakes and decorates intricate designs, with the team happy to bring their client’s visions to life - even if it is bizarre.