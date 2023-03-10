The borscht pie has been created by the much loved Anfield-based bakery in honour of Ukraine and Eurovision.

Homebaked has created a special pie for the Eurovision song contest. The peace pie has been launched in honour of Liverpool hosting the competition on behalf of Ukraine in May.

The pie is a take on the traditional Ukrainian dish borscht, which is made with beetroot and beef, but there is a vegan version available too. It’ll be sold on a limited run leading up to and during the event itself.

LiverpoolWorld headed over to Anfield this week to speak to the amazing people at Homebaked and to get a taste of the first handmade batch of borscht pies.

Homebaked operations manager Angela McKay said: "A lot of thought and love has gone into it to make it a special pie for a special event here in Liverpool. We hope people enjoy it."

Like a lot of businesses in Liverpool and the surrounding areas, Homebaked, which has a shop in St George’s Hall and their flagship site is opposite Anfield stadium, are looking forward to increased footfall as people flock to the city in May for the song contest.

Angela said: “Just being a part of it is just amazing. With this peace pie we hope people enjoy it. It’s a bit different to what we usually make.”

It's been called the peace pie as they call for peace not only in the war in Ukraine but for the people of our city. That's why £1 of each pie sold will be divided between the DEC humanitarian appeal in Ukraine and Fans Supporting Food Banks.

For more from Homebaked - and to see our taste test of the peace pie - watch the video above.

