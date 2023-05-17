Register
Liverpool bakery named best in north west up for national award

The family-run bakery has been serving Liverpool for a decade.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th May 2023, 10:14 BST

Liverpool’s Bonbon Bakery has been named one of the best bakeries in the north west and won Merseyside’s County Award.

The Berry Street bakery has a rating of 4.6 out of five stars on Google, and people across the country travel to try their authentic Chinese treats.

Opening in 2013, the family-run bakery serves a range of sweet and savoury baked goods, as well as creating bespoke cakes for birthdays and events.

Popular menu items include dumplings, milk rolls, custard buns and, of course, matcha cake - which became a TikTok craze last year.

The bakery will now compete against four other north west winners, for the title of Regional Award winner.

North West County Award winners:

  • Cheshire – The Bear Bakery
  • Cumbria – Lovingly Artisan
  • Greater Manchester – Pollen Bakery
  • Lancashire – Simply Doughnuts
  • Merseyside – BonBon Bakery

The National Bakery Awards 2023: The award ceremoy will take place on July 12 in London and all County Award winners will find out who is crowned the Regional Award winner and who will bag the overall title of National Bakery of the Year.

Bon Bon bakery, LiverpoolBon Bon bakery, Liverpool
Bon Bon bakery, Liverpool
