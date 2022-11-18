Liverpool band reject use of their footie anthem for Qatar World Cup adverts

The 90s anthem was meant to be featured in a McDonald’s advert in Qatar.

Liverpool band, The Farm, have put a stop to their ‘90s football anthem, All Together Now, from being used in an advert linked to the Qatar World Cup.

According to OfficialCharts.com, lead singer, Peter Hooton revealed that the band has rejected the use of their signature hit from a McDonald’s advertising campaign for the Qatar football tournament. He explained that although the song never reached the top spot in the charts, it is still very much in demand and that he wouldn’t allow McDonald’s to use it in Qatar.

The band join many others who feel uncomfortable at the Qatar World Cup, due to the country’s questionable human rights record and view on LGBTQ+ communities.

Kicking off this coming Sunday, the World Cup has been surrounded by controversy ever since Qatar were named as hosts 12 years ago.

In 2013, along with a number of other Gulf States, Qatar proposed the introduction of tests to prevent LGBT individuals from entering the country. Same-sex relationships are illegal in Qatar, with those found ‘guilty’ able to be sentenced to up to seven years in prison. Under Sharia law, men participating in same-sex relationships can also be sentenced to death by stoning.

Because of this, many venues across the UK will not be showing World Cup matches including Liverpool’s Camp and Furnace, who said: “We cannot in good conscience promote the event, as this contradicts our values as a venue and team.”