The ‘happy hour’ also includes wine offers.

SEVEN BRO7HERS BREWING CO has launched a happy hour at its Wolstenholme Square Beerhouse to kick off Spring and help those looking to have a good time during the cost-of-living crisis.

The crafty ‘happy hour’ – from 5pm until 7pm Monday to Thursday– will see the SEVEN BRO7HERS Pilsner and Session IPA available for £2, as well as deals on glass of house wine - a small Merlot or Sauvignon will be priced at £3.50, with a large at £4.50.

Under the new happy hour, drinkers can sample the Beerhouse’s first ever ‘house pour’ spirits as little as £3.50 for a single, £5 for a double.

CEO of SEVEN BRO7HERS, Keith McAvoy, said: “With the rising cost of living we understand it’s getting harder and harder for people to get together for a pint.

“We wanted to remind our Liverpool drinkers that getting together doesn’t need to cost an arm and leg and invite them down to our crafty happy hour.

“For those who haven’t had chance to make their way to the beerhouse yet, we hope this is the perfect excuse to come and see what we are all about.”