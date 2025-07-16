A friendly neighbourhood bistro in Liverpool has been recognised as one of Britain's best 100 local restaurants.

The Good Food Guide has today (July 16) unveiled its annual list of the 100 Best Local Restaurants in Britain - and just one Liverpool venue has made the coveted list.

Celebrating the ‘very best of British dining’, the Best Local Restaurant awards spotlight brilliant, independent and affordable restaurants from across Britain, with members of the public submitting nominations and anonymous inspectors trying out the food for themselves.

Lucky Lychee in Winchester was crowned the overall winner of the Britain’s Best Local Restaurant title, however, a host of restaurants in the North West also made the cut.

Belzan is a neighbourhood bistro on Smithdown Road, with a menu that changes seasonally. Time Out said: “Recently added to the Michelin Guide, Belzan’s constantly changing menu is a sensory delight. The staff are knowledgeable and friendly and it’s worth trusting them as they guide you through the menu." | Belzan

Smithdown Road’s Belzan was the only Merseyside restaurant to make the 2025 list, earning the crown of Liverpool’s Best Local Restaurant. Described as a ‘friendly neighbourhood bistro’, Belzan was founded in 2017 and is already the proud owner of a number of accolades.

With a focus on simple, seasonal food, the restaurant offers a fantastic dining experience in a relaxed atmosphere.

Best Local Restaurants in the North West

Lupo, Prestwich (North West winner)

Cibus, Levenshulme

Stretford Canteen, Manchester

Belzan, Liverpool

Â Sé Anār, Blackpool

Cantaloupe, Stockport

Bar San Juan, Manchester

The Yan, Grasmere

The Spärrows, Manchester