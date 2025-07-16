Cherished Liverpool restaurant named among Britain's best by the Good Food Guide
The Good Food Guide has today (July 16) unveiled its annual list of the 100 Best Local Restaurants in Britain - and just one Liverpool venue has made the coveted list.
Celebrating the ‘very best of British dining’, the Best Local Restaurant awards spotlight brilliant, independent and affordable restaurants from across Britain, with members of the public submitting nominations and anonymous inspectors trying out the food for themselves.
Lucky Lychee in Winchester was crowned the overall winner of the Britain’s Best Local Restaurant title, however, a host of restaurants in the North West also made the cut.
Smithdown Road’s Belzan was the only Merseyside restaurant to make the 2025 list, earning the crown of Liverpool’s Best Local Restaurant. Described as a ‘friendly neighbourhood bistro’, Belzan was founded in 2017 and is already the proud owner of a number of accolades.
With a focus on simple, seasonal food, the restaurant offers a fantastic dining experience in a relaxed atmosphere.
Best Local Restaurants in the North West
- Lupo, Prestwich (North West winner)
- Cibus, Levenshulme
- Stretford Canteen, Manchester
- Belzan, Liverpool
- Â Sé Anār, Blackpool
- Cantaloupe, Stockport
- Bar San Juan, Manchester
- The Yan, Grasmere
- The Spärrows, Manchester
