From a hip hop block party to hairdressing and nail art classes, people right across Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Halton, St Helens and Knowsley will be able to get into the Eurovision spirit after 63 organisations secured EuroGrant funding.
Supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, organisations across the Liverpool City Region were able to apply for grants of up to £2,000 and are set to host events that celebrate Eurovision, the relationship with our friends in Ukraine and the wider European heritage in Liverpool.
Many of the projects reflect the fact that Liverpool is hosting Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, including Ukrainian sing-a-longs, music workshops for young people inspired by artists of African-Ukrainian heritage and a series of short films about the Ukrainian community in Liverpool.
What has been said: “Liverpool is truly embracing the spirit of Eurovision and the party atmosphere will extend far beyond just the live shows. This incredibly wide-ranging programme of events will provide something for everyone and it will be a fitting celebration of both the city and Ukrainian culture,” said Eurovision Minister Stuart Andrew.
The full list of organisations hosting events with EuroGrant funding:
- 4Wings NorthWest CIC: Food, singing and cultural sharing for survivors of trauma, abuse and displacement.
- Alder Hey Children's Charity: Music workshops & live performances on the hospital wards throughout Eurovision week
- Amadudu Women & Children Refuge: Themed week of activities culminating in a Eurovision party for the women & children based at the refuge.
- Anfield Community Arts: Opportunity for children to learn the history of Eurovision with dance, drama and music workshops.
- Association of Ukrainians in GB Liverpool Branch: Celebration of friendship between UK & Ukraine with performances, Ukrainian food and screening of Opening Ceremony.
- Autism in Motion Liverpool CIC: A weekend of activities for neurodiverse people and their families, with cooking lessons, cultural heritage & party.
- BackTo Life Liverpool CIC: Activities for Black & PoC elders, including Eurovision themed exercise classes, Ukrainian lunch, cultural workshops.
- Black-E: Music workshops for young people inspired by artists of African-Ukrainian heritage.
- Bright Park: A Eurovision community party and planting project based at the park.
- Brook Community Training Ltd: Hairdressing and nail art classes for young people inspired by Eurovision styles through the decades.
- City of Liverpool College: Pop-up performances and temporary visual arts around Albert Dock during Eurovision week.
- Clockwork Studios Prescot CIC: United for Ukraine activity day.
- Cohiba: Garden party and creating a mural celebrating Liverpool's diverse nations, cultures, and heritages.
- Collective Encounters: Songs for Change project using music to empower positive action.
- Croxteth Gems Community Association: Youth drama project.
- Dovecot and Princess Drive Community Association: Creative workshops and performance.
- Dovecot Neighbourhood Council: One School, One Community, One World.
- Friends of Everton Park: Mini Eurovision Festival on Everton Brow for all of the local community.
- Friends of Kirkby Gallery & Prescot Museum: Little BIG European Art Club.
- Garston Adventure Playground: Series of events, food, arts & crafts .
- Glow Creative Learning CIC: Our Vision Our Euro Vision.
- Holistic Harmonies CIC: A series of Eurovision inspired music and movement workshops for care home residents.
- HOTA: SingAlong a SewAlong - traitional Ukrainian crafts and sewing, while singing to Eurovision tunes.
- IIIN COMMUNITY CIC: Intergenerational arts and craft workshops inspired by Scouse and Ukrainian cultural heritage.
- Inclusivitee CIC: Fun activities for C&YP with SEND.
- Knowsley Foodbank: Working with local Ukrainian chefs to deliver a cooking day & recipe book.
- La Petite Ecole de Liverpool: Video installations featuring the French speaking community in Merseyside.
- Liverpool East and South East Asian Network: Dumplingvision uses the humble dumpling to unite east Asian, Ukrainian and Scouse cultures.
- Liverpool Irish Centre: A week of activities celebrating Ireland's long record of success at Eurovision with food, live music and dancing.
- LOOSE: Unity & inclusion in Halton.
- Melodic Distraction CIC: Showcase of Ukrainian musicians and artists.
- Melt Dance CIC: Dance and musical theatre project for young people in Knowsley.
- Mersey Care Charity: Educational & cultural celebration.
- Mocha Productions: Production of a short films about the Ukrainian community in Liverpool.
- Nightingales and Rek41: Week of alcohol-free Eurovision events and activities for people in recovery and their families.
- North Birkenhead Development Trust: Week of themed days.
- Our House Walton: Celebration ft quiz, arts and crafts, games, music, cooking, and screening of the Eurovision final.
- Pagoda: Celebration inspired by Chinese diaspora in Europe and marking 40th anniversary of Pagoda Youth Orchestra.
- PERTH Community Centre: Party, photography exhibition and garden.
- Plus One Community Learning CIC: EuroCommFest.
- Polish Migrants Organise for Change: Cabaret style performance workshops and final public event for Liverpool's migrant communties.
- Positive Impact: Songwriting and recording project for young people, inspired by the spirit of Eurovision.
- Powered by Hip Hop CIC: Eurovision Hip Hop Block Party.
- PSS Making Days Service: Eurovision parties for adults with learning and physical disabilities.
- River of Life: Communities together choir.
- SOLA Arts: Community sharing of cultural heritage through traditional food, music and dance.
- Sole Rebel CIC / Greenbank Primary School: Digital dance project working in partnership with a dance company in Ukraine.
- Speke Childen's Environment Committee: Creative programme on theme of 'Solidarity' featuring a 4 ft bamboo tower/arts installation.
- Tangoaires CIC: Pop-up Salsa, Swing and Tango intro classes in public spaces throughout the city.
- The Avenues Neighbourhood Network: Distributing sunflower seeds (Ukraine national flower) to local area, aiming to fill the streets with sunflowers.
- The Brain Charity: Series of workshops for neurodiverse community featuring European music, arts and crafts.
- The Friends of Sefton Park: Eros Vision for Eurovision - planting flowers in the Ukrainian colours around the Eros fountain.
- The Greek School of St Nicholas: Mini Song for Europe working with different European language groups across the city.
- The Positivitree: Bringing the Eurovision fun to families with children in hospital, big tea and pastoral care.
- The Prenton Dell Hub: Planting flowers from all of the Eurovision countires plus garden open days.
- Tomorrow's Women: Week of Euro-inclusive arts, craft etc.
- Travelled Companions Theatre Company: Acorns to Oaks Intergenerational project.
- Ukraine Welcome Centre: Exhibition celebrating Ukrainian culture.
- Valley Community Theatre: EuroFestiValley 3 days of events.
- Wavertree, Childwall & Woolton Children's Centre: The Ultimate Eurovision Celebration.
- Wirral Change: Mural painting.
- Wirral Wind: Eurotastic Celebration.
- YMCA St Helens: The Listening Service project.