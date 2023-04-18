From a hip hop block party to hairdressing and nail art classes, people right across Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Halton, St Helens and Knowsley will be able to get into the Eurovision spirit after 63 organisations secured EuroGrant funding.

Supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, organisations across the Liverpool City Region were able to apply for grants of up to £2,000 and are set to host events that celebrate Eurovision, the relationship with our friends in Ukraine and the wider European heritage in Liverpool.

Many of the projects reflect the fact that Liverpool is hosting Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, including Ukrainian sing-a-longs, music workshops for young people inspired by artists of African-Ukrainian heritage and a series of short films about the Ukrainian community in Liverpool.

What has been said: “Liverpool is truly embracing the spirit of Eurovision and the party atmosphere will extend far beyond just the live shows. This incredibly wide-ranging programme of events will provide something for everyone and it will be a fitting celebration of both the city and Ukrainian culture,” said Eurovision Minister Stuart Andrew.

The full list of organisations hosting events with EuroGrant funding:

