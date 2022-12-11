Several private hire vehicles failed roadside checks.

Enforcement checks for the taxi and minicab sector in Liverpool ended in disaster on Thursday, with all vehicles stopped displaying defects.

‘Operation Bikes’ took place on Thursday December 8, in a collaborative effort from Liverpool City Council (LCC) Licensing and Merseyside Police officers.

One taxi had such severe defects it now has to be scrapped, and several cabs and private hire vehicles failed roadside checks, receiving suspension notices.

What has been said?

A spokesperson for Merseyside Road Policing Unit said: “Operation Bikes working in conjunction with Liverpool City Council Licensing to check hackney cabs and private hire vehicles are safe and operating correctly.

“Unfortunately after thorough inspections all the licensed vehicles stopped so far have defects... one to the extent it will now be scrapped!”