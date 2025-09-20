A brand new market is coming to Liverpool’s famous Chinatown.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market will arrive on Sunday, September 28 and will start at the iconic arch and stretch along Nelson Street.

Operating from 10.00am to 4.00pm, around 40 stalls offering a mix of delicious street food, handmade crafts, curated goods, and community activities will take over the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can expect a lively atmosphere with something for everyone, including family-friendly entertainment and local makers. There’s even a state-of-the-art pop-up ‘Roboshop’ which will showcase some ‘cutting-edge’ Chinese technology.

Liverpool's Chinatown is the oldest Chinese community in Europe, located in south of the city centre. The Chinese arch on Nelson Street is the largest, multiple-span arch outside China. | Coward_lion/stock.adobe

The trial event aims to spotlight Chinatown’s existing businesses and restaurants, encouraging visitors to explore the area and perhaps discover some local gems for the first time.

The pilot is part of a wider initiative to support and reinvigorate Liverpool Chinatown and enhance the area’s visitor economy and cultural heritage offer. If it’s successful, it’s hoped it will become a regular fixture in the area.

Cathy Guo, owner of China City on Nelson Street, said: “We are delighted to welcome the new market in Chinatown and we would like to have it more regularly. We hope the market will bring the community closer together and attract more and more people to come and enjoy our Chinatown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market will take place at the same time as the two-day African Routes 2025: Equal Measures festival is being held at the Black-E – a free event dedicated to celebrating and exploring the rich traditions and future of Black dance, while also considering and reflecting on how living in an unequal society affects our wellbeing.