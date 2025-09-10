Liverpool Christmas Market 2025 dates confirmed as festive events schedule revealed

The Liverpool Christmas Market 2025 returns to St George’s Plateau.

Liverpool’s popular Christmas market will return this November, with the organisers revealing this year’s dates.

The huge festive market will once again be hosted at the picturesque St George’s Plateau. It will run from November 15 to December 24 and will be open from 11.00am to 10.00pm each day.

Visitors can expect a variety of stalls - selling food, drinks, gifts, crafts, and more - live entertainment, rides, and a giant Ferris wheel, as well as cosy bars for festive drinks and activities for the kids.

Liverpool's annual Christmas Market

As well as the main market, Liverpool’s City Halls have announced a festive programme across historic venues.

Liverpool Town Hall, St George’s Hall, and Croxteth Hall, will offer diverse programme of seasonal events for families, music lovers, and even canine companions.

Christmas 2025 in Liverpool

From December 6 to 24, Liverpool Town Hall will host Story Time with Santa, described as a magical experience where Father Christmas and Buddy the Elf share festive tales and songs in the cosy surroundings of the historic building.

Liverpool Town Hall will welcome guests for two Candlelight Concerts in November and December, offering an elegant evening of seasonal music in a heritage setting.

On October 5 and November 2, St George’s Hall will host its seasonal indoor market, transforming the inside space into a bustling festive hub with over 80 independent traders and local artisans offering a wonderful selection of art, crafts, homeware, and unique gifts. It will take place from 10am to 4.30pm.

Liverpool Christmas Market. Image: Emily Bonner | Emily Bonner

Following last year’s sold-out success, the Great Hall will once again welcome audiences on December 3 and 10 for Carols by Lantern Light - a magical evening featuring Professor Ian Tracey, the ever-popular soloist Danielle Thomas, and a classical choir.

Silent Night: A Silent Disco Wonderland (over 18s only) returns on December 6 with three channels with a playlist of dancefloor hits, festive visuals, and a lively party atmosphere. Earlier that day, families can enjoy Disco Kids: The Ultimate Family Disco, a high-energy silent disco designed especially for children and their grown-ups.

Croxteth Hall will once again welcome Santa Paws, a festive event for dogs and their owners. Set in a specially designed grotto, pets can meet Santa Paws, receive a gift and a treat, and pose for a seasonal photo. Santa Paws runs on selected dates from December 13 to 21, with bookable slots and walk-ins welcome.