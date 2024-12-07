Liverpool Christmas Markets cancelled as Storm Darragh batters city

Liverpool’s Christmas Markets at St Georges Plateau have been cancelled as Storm Darragh brings severe weather warning.

According to the Met Office, “potentially damaging” winds associated with Storm Darragh will hit Liverpool this weekend, bringing “danger to life”.

An amber ‘danger to life’ warning is in place across Liverpool and Merseyside until 9.00pm today (Saturday December 7). As a result, the popular Christmas Markets at St Georges Plateau have been closed due to safety concerns.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Liverpool Christmas Markets said: “Unfortunately, to ensure the safety of our traders and visitors, we have decided to close the market for the day following the weather warning recommendations.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause. Our number one priority is safety and we want to ensure that people have a fun and safe visit.”

Liverpool's Christmas Markets. | St George's Hall

Storm Darragh has lead to the cancellation of the Merseyside derby and the highly-anticipated public viewing of HMS Prince of Wales on Saturday, though Sunday’s event is still planned to take place.

Saturday’s Exchange Flags Christmas market, Great Homer Street market, Woolton Village market and Tuebrook market have also been cancelled, as well as St Helens’ Santa Dash. Liverpool City Council says, weather permitting, the Sunday market at Greatie will go ahead as normal from 9.00am-3.00pm.

