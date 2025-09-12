'We have your van - see you in court' says Liverpool Council as it calls out alleged fly-tipper

Liverpool City Council has confiscated a van allegedly used for fly-tipping in Kensington.

Liverpool City Council have called out a white van driver in a post on social media.

The local authority said the driver allegedly fly-tipped multiple times in Kensington, leading to enforcement officers seizing the van.

In a post shared on Facebook, Liverpool City Council said: “Dear white van driver,

We know you like to fly-tip. So much so, you did it four times in your favourite spot in Kensington.

Liverpool City Council seize van.placeholder image
Liverpool City Council seize van. | Liverpool City Council

“Thanks to your bad habits, our enforcement officers have your van. See you in court.

“Yours, Liverpool City Council.”

The council also shared a picture of the van, which donned a large yellow sticker reading: “SEIZED FROM A FLY-TIPPER.”

