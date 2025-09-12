'We have your van - see you in court' says Liverpool Council as it calls out alleged fly-tipper
Liverpool City Council have called out a white van driver in a post on social media.
The local authority said the driver allegedly fly-tipped multiple times in Kensington, leading to enforcement officers seizing the van.
In a post shared on Facebook, Liverpool City Council said: “Dear white van driver,
We know you like to fly-tip. So much so, you did it four times in your favourite spot in Kensington.
“Thanks to your bad habits, our enforcement officers have your van. See you in court.
“Yours, Liverpool City Council.”
The council also shared a picture of the van, which donned a large yellow sticker reading: “SEIZED FROM A FLY-TIPPER.”