Liverpool City Council has confiscated a van allegedly used for fly-tipping in Kensington.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool City Council have called out a white van driver in a post on social media.

The local authority said the driver allegedly fly-tipped multiple times in Kensington, leading to enforcement officers seizing the van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post shared on Facebook, Liverpool City Council said: “Dear white van driver,

We know you like to fly-tip. So much so, you did it four times in your favourite spot in Kensington.

Liverpool City Council seize van. | Liverpool City Council

“Thanks to your bad habits, our enforcement officers have your van. See you in court.

“Yours, Liverpool City Council.”

The council also shared a picture of the van, which donned a large yellow sticker reading: “SEIZED FROM A FLY-TIPPER.”