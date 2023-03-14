Register
News bulletin: Liverpool City Council launches EuroFest, new hospital statue plans

Sea wall construction causes restaurant to lose £150k, Liverpool City Council launches EuroFest, new sculpture for Royal Hospital

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 14th Mar 2023, 22:34 GMT

🌊 Disruption caused by building a controversial sea wall in West Kirby has led to a restaurant losing nearly £150,000. The Sail Loft, owned by Wirral Council, sits right on the waterfront in West Kirby, which has been heavily disrupted by the construction of the 1.15km sea wall. The sea wall is intended to save 20 lives with predicted sea level rises due to global warming.

👩‍🎤Liverpool City Council is launching the next part of its Eurovision engagement programme EuroStreet. Community organisations and schools are invited to apply for grants of up to £2,000. To be eligible for funding, projects should focus on local cultures, memories and the heritage of the region's communities.

🏥A new sculpture symbolising the joining together of Liverpool's hospitals is to be set up outside the new Royal Liverpool Hospital. The permanent art installation would be outside the main entrance on Prescot Road.

The proposed statue that will go outside the new Royal. (Credit: Avison Young)
