Liverpool City Council to consider new zero waste strategy

Liverpool City Council is considering a new Zero Waste Strategy, which looks to rid the Liverpool City Region of ‘all unnecessary waste’ by 2040.

The strategy, co-created by all councils in the City Region and the Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA), is a step towards the council’s plans to ‘significantly reduce carbon emissions from waste collection and disposal in the next 15 years’.

If agreed at next week’s Cabinet Meeting, the strategy will work alongside the Council’s Recycling and Waste Strategy, which was adopted earlier this year.

Currently, waste collection and processing in Liverpool creates 51,751 tonnes of CO2 each year, the equivalent of 9,200 car journeys circumnavigating the globe.

Both the newly proposed strategy and existing waste strategy share targets to reduce purple bin waste by 50% per cent by 2040 and achieve a recycling rate of 65%, up from the current rate of 17.9 per cent, in the next 10 years.

Liverpool City Council says the new strategy could reduce carbon emissions emitted by waste collection and processing across the region by 80%. If approved, it would adopt three main themes of ‘People, Planet, and Economy’ and focus on awareness and education, promoting positive behaviours in buying habits to prevent waste from being created.

Liverpool Council has the second worst recycling rates in the country. Image: Jason Wells/Stock Adobe | Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com

This includes meal planning to prevent excess food, reusing and repairing items rather than throwing them away, and buying second hand.

The strategy explains that the best way to remove carbon emissions from waste is by creating a circular economy, encouraging businesses and manufacturers to reduce waste created during the production process, while making materials that can be used again and again.

If items do need to be thrown away, they should be recycled so that the raw materials can be used to manufacture new products.

One step towards a circular economy is the introduction of a food waste collection, which all local authorities across the country must introduce by the end of March next year. Households across Liverpool will have a new, weekly food waste collection, which will see unused food taken away to be broken down and repurposed.

One of the key aims outlined in the plan is to tackle the carbon footprint created through waste collection and processing. Both strategies outline clear steps needed in Liverpool to reach this goal.

You may have spotted a host of bright-green bins appearing in and around Liverpool city centre. | Liverpool City Council/Canva

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council said: “Liverpool City Council remains fully committed to achieving net zero, and the new Zero Waste Strategy will be a crucial step towards that goal.

“By working in partnership with our City Region colleagues, we can create meaningful change that benefits everyone, but we can’t do this alone. Only by working together serving residents and businesses can we fully address the climate crisis and create a sustainable future.

“Not only will this strategy help us to do our bit to protect the planet, but it will also save residents money. If we repair and reuse more often than throwing away, there’ll be less need to buy new items and we can move towards eliminating single-use materials.

“Together we can create a greener, more sustainable Liverpool for future generations.”