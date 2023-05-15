Workers toiled through the night to clean the city and dismantle the Eurovision Village.

Eurovision in Liverpool is officially over after two weeks of celebrations that saw nearly half a million visitors bask in the incredible party atmosphere in the city.

The Pier Head was home to the Eurovision Village for nine fun-filled days, and it became difficult to picture the area without queues of people, food and drink stalls and the sound of music and laughter.

An extensive schedule of EuroFestival events ended on Saturday when Sweden’s Loreen won the Grand Final at the M&S Bank Arena and the fan party spilled out of the Eurovision Village into the streets and pubs of Liverpool.

The big clean-up: With EuroFestival over, works toiled through the night to clean the city and begun the huge task dismantling the EuroVillage at Pier Head.

The M&S Bank Arena is also returning to normal, with the temporary Eurovision-themed ‘BBC’ logo being removed and the ‘M&S Bank Arena’ logo visible once more.

Some of the giant Soloveiko Songbirds dotted around the city are also being deflated and it feels eerily quiet, as the thousands of extra people walking around began to feel part of the day to day life in the city.

