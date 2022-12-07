Liverpool Concert Square sex video: man pleads guilty to public sex act

He was due to appear in court in September.

A man who engaged in public sex acts has today (Wednesday, December 7) appeared in court.

Joe Firby, from Gateshead, participated in sexual acts with Kelly Cousins in Concert Square, on August 1. At around midnight, the pair - who had been on a date - began performing sexual acts on each other and were filmed by members of the public.

The acts caused mass outrage after the videos went viral and were shared by Ms Cousins herself. Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, expressed her ‘extreme shock and concern’ at the incident and online furore that followed.

Following a number of complaints, the pair were arrested and charged with outraging public decency, however, a warrant was issued for Mr Firby’s arrest after he failed to attend his initial court hearing in Liverpool on September 2. The 23-year-old said he could not afford to travel to court due to losing his job.

Mr Firby appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, December 7) and plead guilty to committing an act of public indecency. His sentencing will follow in the new year.

Last month, Ms Cousins, 35, who had also plead guilty to the charge at a previous hearing, was given a ten-week jail term, suspended for 12 months. She must do 40 hours of unpaid work, 20 days of a rehabilitation activity, pay £120 costs and £154 victim surcharge.

