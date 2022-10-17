Liverpool condemn ‘vile’ Hillsborough chants after 1-0 win against Man City

Liverpool beat City 1-0 in yesterday’s game.

Liverpool Football Club have condemned ‘vile’ chants relating to the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters following their 1-0 defeat of Manchester City on Sunday.

City fans reportedly chanted ‘murderers,’ in relation to the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 who died as a result of the chaos at the FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield in 1989.

The away fans also vandalised parts of Anfield.

Liverpool FC released a statement, shortly after full-time,

Liverpool’s statement said: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

Liverpool fan and son of Eric George Hughes, who died at Hillsborough, David Hughes expressed his disappointed on Twitter:

Another fan shared photos of vandalism, referring to Liverpool supporters as ‘murderers.’

Man City boss, Pep Guardiola also had coins thrown at him by a Liverpool fan and Jurgen Klopp was sent off, and has received a match ban.

A spokesperson for Liverpool FC said throwing objects was unacceptable and that the incident will be fully investigated.