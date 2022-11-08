The council would initially undertake enforcement at locations around the city centre.

Liverpool City Council is looking to apply for new enforcement powers to help reduce congestion, improve air quality and road safety, and encourage sustainable travel.

The measures, which are currently in place in London, would allow the local authority to penalise poor driving habits which currently can only be enforced by the police.

The council is hoping to acquire these new powers from the Department of Transport and wants to hear the opinions of local residents, businesses and interested parties.

Should the council be granted the new powers - part 6 of the Traffic Management Act 2004 - they would undertake the enforcement using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

However, if approved and adopted there will be a six-month warning notice period where no fines will be issued for first-time offenders.

Key offences that would be enforced under the new powers include:

Advertisement

Undertaking banned turns.

Driving through a ‘No Entry’ sign.

Driving in a route permitted for buses and taxis only.

Driving through a school street, pedestrian and cycle zone.

Entering a yellow box junction when the exit is not clear.

The council would initially undertake enforcement at the nine locations around the city:

New Quay/George’s Dock Gates/St Nicholas Place/Chapel Street northbound – Yellow box junction.

New Quay/George’s Dock Gates/St Nicholas Place/Chapel Street southbound – Yellow box junction.

St Anne Street outside Liverpool Community Fire Station - Yellow box junction.

Whitechapel/Hood Street/Crosshall Street – Yellow box junction.

Watergate Lane at Much Woolton Catholic School – School street.

Arlington Avenue - Greenbank Primary School – School street.

Lime Street – Bus-only link.

Copperas Hill – Left turn into Ranelagh Place.

Ranelagh Place – Banned u-turn.

The council are asking for feedback on the proposals, which can be found online or physical copies and feedback forms are available at Central Library.