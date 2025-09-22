A Liverpool nan said she is being ‘driven round the twist’ by Liverpool city council and said it should be doing more to resolve a long-standing problem.

Gladys Bakken, 84, lives on Lower House Lane, in Norris Green, just off the East Lancs Road and is currently recovering from a hip operation. However, she said the one thing that’s really troubling her is an ongoing dispute with the council about her driveway.

Gladys said the problems started three years ago when the roots from a large tree began to lift up her bricked driveway. She told the LDRS how the damage had actually caused her to trip and fall over on one occasion.

Liverpool City Council’s Cunard Building offices | AFP via Getty Images

The nan-of-three has lived in her terraced home near Croxteth Park for more than 30 years, but said the trees on the main road started causing damage to her driveway, she previously said: “All my paving has been coming up because of the roots from the tree.

“I’ve been on and on and on about it to them (Liverpool Council) this year, and I was told they wanted all my details to see if I can get it sorted.”

Liverpool Council indicated that damage caused by trees on public or council-owned land could lead to compensation for homeowners. This requires the submission of an eligible claim that provides evidence of the damage. This can take up to 90 days to be dealt with.

The LDRS has seen a letter sent to Gladys earlier this week (September 15) detailing the requirements to submit a ‘Test of Resources’ form which would allow her to apply for the ‘Disabled Facilities Grant’.

The letter added: “To progress this application, please return the completed form and provide proof of all income, benefits, allowances, pensions, savings and investments and capital.”

However, Gladys said this process seems unfair and overly complicated, especially as she had no hand in creating the problem, she said: “The council sent me this form, it was more like a book to be honest, and they wanted to know my whole life story.

“They’ve asked me to provide proof of all this stuff, they’re having a laugh, aren’t they? I’m 84-years-old and they want me to pay for a job that they’re liable for. I think they’ve got a cheek.

“I’m just really fed up with it and it driving me around the twist to be honest. I can’t understand when they see all my block paving. How they can say ‘you’ll have to pay as much as you can’. It’s just out of order.

“I told them it’s their tree, not mine, and they’ve still got the cheek to send this letter out.”

Responding to MS Bakken’s concerns, a Liverpool City Council spokesperson said: “Following a mandatory consultation period, trees on Lower House Lane will be removed and are due to be replaced elsewhere during our tree planting season.

“Residents can submit a claim to reimburse them for necessary work as a result of property damage due to trees.

“If we are liable, the council will reimburse any reasonable expenditure incurred.”