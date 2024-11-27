We have used figures from Local Insight based on Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which breakdown the total incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from September 2023 to August 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the total neighbourhood-level incidents of ASB, and as a rate per 1,000 residents.

Anti-social behaviour can refer to a variety incidents, from abandoning vehicles and general nuisance behaviour to trespassing or the misuse of fireworks. The data referred to within this article refers to ASB incidents reported to the police.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Pier Head In the Pier Head area, there were 53.8 reports of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 households. | Emma Dukes

2 . Central & Islington In the Central & Islington area, there were 48.7 reports of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 households. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

3 . Albert Dock & Queen's Dock In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 44.8 reports of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 households. | Pefkos - stock.adobe.com