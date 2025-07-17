The top 11 Liverpool crime hotspots revealed by official police data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Discover Liverpool's most dangerous areas, based on official crime figures.

These xx Liverpool neighbourhoods have the highest crime rates, according to official police data.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000 residents in each neighbourhood.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the neighbourhoods in the city with the highest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Central & Islington area, there were 611.2 incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. Central & Islington

In the Central & Islington area, there were 611.2 incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 489.3 incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Albert Dock & Queen's Dock

In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 489.3 incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Emma Dukes

In the Kirkdale South & Vauxhall area, there were 287.1 incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Kirkdale South & Vauxhall

In the Kirkdale South & Vauxhall area, there were 287.1 incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Pier Head area, there were 286.1 incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Pier Head

In the Pier Head area, there were 286.1 incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

