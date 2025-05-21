'Transformational' plans revealed for Liverpool's cultural quarter

Liverpool's cultural quarter is set for a major transformation.

Liverpool’s ‘cultural quarter’ will be the subject of a “transformational” new masterplan.

Liverpool City Council has appointed a team of placemaking experts, led by LDA Design, to set out how the St George’s Gateway can be regenerated over the coming decade.

The 86-acre site covers an area from Lime Street Station through to William Brown Street, and encompasses some of the city's most famous buildings like St George's Hall, Liverpool Empire Theatre, the Walker Art Gallery, and World Museum Liverpool.

The council has said that St George’s Gateway has been identified as presenting “one of Liverpool’s most significant regeneration opportunities” with huge development potential to be unlocked due to the removal of the Churchill Way Flyovers.

The team will also includes Haworth Tompkins, PLACED and Aspinal Verdi who will ensure the plan is deliverable. WSP, Pegasus and Hatch complete the multidisciplinary team.

Liverpool City Council, partnered with Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) and National Museums Liverpool (NML), to commission the team to create a framework that sets out “the development of a transformational future which is both visionary, ambitious and deliverable.”

The announcement comes the day after the Council announced the formation of a new regeneration board for the city.

Councillor Nick Small, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet member for Growth and Development, said: “The future development of St George’s Gateway is a hugely critical part of our vision to the next phase in the regeneration of Liverpool city centre and how it connects into North Liverpool.

“This project represents a unique opportunity to re-shape this key gateway site and help the city to attract investors in creating a truly world-class experience to match the area’s unrivalled architecture and history.

“I’m delighted we’ve appointed a highly experienced and skilled team to lead on this piece of work and look forward to the engagement phase beginning to hear the views or our residents and businesses on this exciting chapter in the future of our city.”