Liverpool dockers end strike after vote on improved pay deal

Unite say its members have secured pay hikes of between 14% and 18%.

The Liverpool dockers strike has come to an end after workers voted to accept an improved pay offer, Unite the union have said.

Port of Liverpool owners Peel Ports offered pay hikes of between 14% and 18%, the union say, to bring an end to a wave of industrial action which began in September.

Around 600 workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of the deal at a mass meeting and will now resume normal work duties.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a highly significant victory for the Unite members on Liverpool docks.

"The determined resolve of our members on the picket line and Unite’s strikes-plus strategy has forced the company to see sense and do the right thing.

"Make no mistake - Unite will continue to fight for jobs, pay and conditions and defend workers relentlessly."

