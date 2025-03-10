Based in Huyton, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves St Helens and currently has more than 60 dogs living in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home and a loving family.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or
1. Milo - Patterdale Terrier
Milo is a one-year-old Patterdale Terrier who needs to be the only dog at home, and any children in the household will need to be 16 or over. He is not house trained or used to spending time alone and will need someone with him to work on this. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Jude - Chihuahua cross
Jude is a Chihuahua cross who can live with children of high school age and will need to be the only pet at home for now. He is house trained but will use a puppy pad at night. He is not used to being left by himself and will need someone there almost constantly initially. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Eddie - Parson Russell Terrier
Eddie is a Parson Russell Terrier. Eddie can live with children over the age of 10 but would prefer to be the only dog at home. He is house trained and can be left alone for four hours without concern. Eddie has some arthritis that requires ongoing pain relief. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Alice - Labrador Retriever cross
Alice is a Labrador Retriever cross. She can live with children of high school age but needs to be the only dog at home. We have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained. | Dogs Trust Merseyside