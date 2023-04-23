Register
Liverpool easyJet flight headed to Tenerife forced to make priority landing

The disruption occured on Saturday.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 15:01 BST

An easyJet flight from Liverpool was met by police yesterday morning, after disruption between passengers.

The disruption occurred on Saturday, onboard flight EZY3365 which was travelling from Liverpool to Tenerife, and had to make a priority landing.

According to Canarian Weekly, crews requested police presence and officers boarded the plane before anyone disembarked and the problem passengers were taken into custody for questioning. They will be deported back to the UK on the next available flight.

The news comes just days after an easyJet flight from Liverpool was forced to make an emergency landing in Munich.

A spokesperson for easyJet told LiverpoolWorld: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY3365 from Liverpool to Tenerife on 22 April was met by police due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”

