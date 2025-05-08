Liverpool named in Europe's 100 Best Cities for 2025 list - here’s where it ranks

The annual list by Resonance Consultancy ranks the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for Europe’s major cities.

To rank the performance and perception of Europe’s Best Cities for 2025, Resonance analysed the principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas with populations of more than 500,000 (according to Eurostat, Demographia and National Statistical Offices, our population sources).

They determined the top cities using a combination of core statistics and user-generated data from online sources such as Google, Triipadvisor and Instagram to measure quality of place when it comes to experiential factors.

100 European cities feature on the coveted list but we have listed the top 40, including Liverpool. Take a look at the rankings below.

1 . London, UK. London, UK. | stock.adobe.com

2 . Paris, France. Paris, France. | Alexi Tauzin - stock.adobe.com Photo: Alexi Tauzin/Adobe

3 . Berlin, Germany Berlin, Germany. | outchill - stock.adobe.com

4 . Barcelona, Spain Barcelona, Spain. | Mapics - stock.adobe.com