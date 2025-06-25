10 most expensive streets to live in Liverpool ranked by latest house price data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 15:15 BST

Find out which streets in Liverpool are the priciest for buying a home, as recent data unveils the top ten most expensive locations.

The priciest streets to buy a home in Liverpool have been unveiled.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Liverpool postcodes.

Using five years’ worth of sold house price data, the most expensive streets can be revealed - with some seeing average sold prices of more than £1,000,000. Only streets with at least three sales have been included in the rankings.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top ten most expensive streets in Liverpool.

Courtenay Road - average of £1,075,333 from three sales.

1. Courtenay Road, Woolton L25 4RL

Courtenay Road - average of £1,075,333 from three sales. | Google Earth

Runnymede Close - average of £1,074,000 from five sales.

2. Runnymede Close, Woolton L25 5JU

Runnymede Close - average of £1,074,000 from five sales. | Google Street View

Allerton Road - average of £1,058,333 from three sales.

3. Allerton Road, Mossley Hill L18 3JU

Allerton Road - average of £1,058,333 from three sales. | Google Earth

Winterhill Close - average of £1,018,750 from four sales.

4. Winterhill Close, Mossley Hill L18 9AD

Winterhill Close - average of £1,018,750 from four sales. | Google

