10 Liverpool eyesores and derelict buildings I would love to see restored in 2025

As we welcome brand new year I have been thinking about the changes I would like to see across Liverpool in 2025, including tackling the dozens of derelict buildings blighting our beautiful city.

Despite large sums of money being invested into the regeneration of Liverpool and the surrounding city region, many run down buildings have been earmarked for restoration which has failed to materialise, while others have seen planning application after planning application fall through.

Many important buildings - such as former churches and historic halls - have been granted Listed status, which protects them from being demolished or altered, but sadly does not ensure they are properly maintained. As a result, many have become overrun with rot and, in some cases, are in a complete state of ruin.

From abandoned pubs to once magnificent buildings that have been left to rot, these are 11 major eyesores I would love to see restored over the next 12 months. Let me know which buildings you would like to see tackled by leaving a comment below.

1 . Greenbank Drive Synagogue, Sefton Park This Grade II* listed synagogue is located on Greenbank Drive and was built 1936. It has been vacated by the local congregation. Urgent repairs to stabilise the building were carried out, grant-aided by Historic England. However, it remains unoccupied, and vegetation is evident at roof level and within the masonry, in addition to deteriorating glazing. Proposals for conversion to flats have not been taken forward. Historic England said: "Immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric; no solution agreed." | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 3.0

2 . Welsh Presbyterian Church, Toxteth Toxteth's Welsh Presbyterian Church is quite the eyesore, in a decaying state. It is a Grade II-listed building, with a beautiful tall steeple. Plans were in place to restore the church, however, none materialised. In recent years, the roof has collapsed and, someone who was a Toxteth resident for a number of years, I would to love it restored. | Dave Wood, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Britannia Adelphi Hotel, Liverpool The Britannia Adelphi Hotel is still open and taking bookings, however, it is widely regarded as one of Liverpool's ugliest buildings. The once glorious hotel is sadly looking rather run down and has earned a poor name over recent years, with bad reviews. It would be great to see work done to improve it. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

4 . Everton Library, Everton Despite being placed on the Victorian Society’s list of most endangered buildings in Britain this once loved library is still empty. It remained a library until 1999 but now the building is in a state of disrepair. The library could potentially cost five million to restore to its former glory. | Rodhullandemu - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0