Liverpool FC launch new 2025/26 adidas home and away kits

Liverpool FC have launched their new adidas home and away kits for the 2025/26 season, marking the beginning of a ten-year partnership with the brand.

The home and away kits are available to purchase today on LFC's official online store, the LFC Store app for delivery and in official LFC stores across the UK and internationally.

Queues could be seen in Liverpool ONE this morning as Reds supporters queued up for the official LFC store, with other fans told LiverpoolWorld they waited in online queues for 45 minutes to see the new kits.

This is the third time LFC has worn the three stripes during its illustrious history – first from 1985 to 1996 and again from 2006 to 2012. Each period delivered its own defining moments, including three top-flight titles and three FA Cup wins, accompanied by memorable adidas kits.

Both jerseys will be available in a short-sleeve and long-sleeve version, with the home shirt featuring a clean all-red colourway, with white adidas three stripes down the sleeves and a modern crew neck collar.

The away strip is a nod to classic LFC away shirts, featuring an off-white base with bold black and red detailing. The Liver bird is framed within a shield, a design inspired by the shape of Anfield's Main Stand from 1906.

On the reverse of both jerseys, the 97 emblem encased by the eternal flames sits proudly at the nape of the neck.

If supporters would like to honour Diogo Jota by having 'Diogo J. 20' printed on the back of their shirts in official club stores or via LFC’s official online store, as well as adidas' in-store locations or online store (where regionally offered), all profits will go to LFC Foundation, the club's official charity.

The men's team will debut the new home kit for the pre-season double-header at Anfield against Athletic Club on Monday (August 4) and the new away kit in the FA Community Shield with Crystal Palace on August 10.

Liverpool FC Women will wear the away kit for the first time in their pre-season trip to Aston Villa on August 9 and the home strip the following weekend when Durham visit the AXA Melwood Training Centre.

Classic Football Shirts has also launched its latest pop-up in Liverpool today, giving LFC fans the chance to purchase unique and vintage adidas x Liverpool kits.