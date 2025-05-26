Liverpool FC issues statement after car hits pedestrians during victory parade celebrations

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th May 2025, 20:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Liverpool FC has issued a statement after a car collided with fans during the title parade.

Liverpool Football Club has issued a statement after a car hit multiple people shortly after the Reds’ parade bus arrived in the city centre.

At around 6.00pm today (May 26), Merseyside Police received reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male was detained. Merseyside Police has since confirmed that a 53-year-old white British man has been arrested and emergency services remain on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said that “extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision” adding: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with an incident near the Liver Building in Liverpool during the Premier League winners paradePolice and emergency personnel dealing with an incident near the Liver Building in Liverpool during the Premier League winners parade
Police and emergency personnel dealing with an incident near the Liver Building in Liverpool during the Premier League winners parade | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said: “We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

Everton Football Club also shared a statement, commenting: “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city. “

The full details of the incident are not yet known.

Related topics:Merseyside PoliceEmergency servicesPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice