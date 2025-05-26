Liverpool FC issues statement after car hits pedestrians during victory parade celebrations
Liverpool Football Club has issued a statement after a car hit multiple people shortly after the Reds’ parade bus arrived in the city centre.
At around 6.00pm today (May 26), Merseyside Police received reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male was detained. Merseyside Police has since confirmed that a 53-year-old white British man has been arrested and emergency services remain on the scene.
They said that “extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision” adding: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident.
A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said: “We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.
“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”
Everton Football Club also shared a statement, commenting: “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city. “
The full details of the incident are not yet known.
