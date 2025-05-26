Explore the full travel information for Liverpool FC's 2025 Premier League victory parade, including station and road closures, and parking information.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters will arrive in the city today (May 26) to celebrate the club’s Premier League title win. A series of road closures will be in place, with visitors urged not to drive into the city. Those wishing to make use of Merseyrail services will also face disruption.

Queuing systems will be in place throughout the day, with passengers warned that stations will be extremely busy due to the parade. Multiple train stations will remain closed across Liverpool and Merseyside and service changes will be in effect.

What time will Liverpool’s victory parade begin?

The parade will begin from 2.30pm. It is expected the 15km-long parade will last anywhere between 3 to 5 hours, but this is subject to change.

Liverpool FC victory parade route

The 15km victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. From there it will journey along:

Queens Drive

Mill Bank

West Derby Road

Islington

Leeds Street

The Strand

Route finishes at Blundell Street

Is there parking for the Liverpool FC victory parade?

Liverpool City Council strongly advises that people do not drive – particularly into the city centre – and asks fans to either walk and try and view the parade as close to home as possible. Parking within the city centre is not guaranteed and it is likely to be extremely busy.

Liverpool FC victory parade road closures

The Strand will be closed northbound from the Upper Parliament Street/Great George Street junction to Leeds Street/Great Howard Street junction from 4.00am to 10.00pm or until it is safe to re-open.

The southbound lane will be closed from approx. 12.00pm – 8.00pm, again subject to crowd safety requirements. Additionally, Leeds Street City bound will be closed from 12.00pm until approx. 8.00pm.

Merseyrail station closures for LFC victory parade

Stations across Merseyside closed yesterday (Sunday, May 25) during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. The following closures remain in place today:

In Liverpool City Centre, James Street and Lime Street low level stations will be closed all day.

On the Northern line, Bank Hall, Walton, and Cressington stations will be closed all day.

On the Wirral line, Capenhurst, Bromborough Rake, and Green Lane will be closed all day.

Merseyrail service changes for LFC victory parade

If travelling on the Northern line, customers will need to use Moorfields station to board or alight services in Liverpool City Centre.

If travelling on the Wirral line, customers will need to use Liverpool Central station to board or alight services in Liverpool City Centre.

Some train times will also change. Customers are advised journey planner below to view detailed train times and service information.