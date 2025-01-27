Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool City Council is accelerating its search for a development partner for the major Festival Gardens project.

Liverpool City Council embarked on a competitive procurement exercise to appoint a high calibre development partner to lead on creating a new neighbourhood as part of the city’s famous International Festival Gardens site last year.

Now, the local authority says the search is set to ‘move up a gear’, announcing a shortlist of candidates will be confirmed this Spring before a partner is officially chosen in September.

Liverpool’s Festival Gardens was a jewel in the crown of the city when it opened as part of the International Garden Festival celebrations launched by Queen Elizabeth II in 1984. The festival boasted sixty individual gardens to explore, including Indian and Japanese inspired spaces, as well as beautiful artwork and sculptures.

While the Festival Gardens are home to a beautiful park and oriental garden, which reopened in 2012 following major redevelopment work, other parts of the site of the were left in a terrible state and have been derelict for over thirty-years.

A remediation project began in 2021, in a bid to transform the site from landfill to 1,500 brand new homes. The mammoth excavation programme moved almost 450,000 cubic metres of soil and waste of which more than 95 per cent was recycled, including 100,000 cubic metres of earth being used to create the Southern Grasslands park which opened in August of 2023.

Liverpool's Festival Gardens site. | Liverpool Council

The remediation was completed by VINCI in January last year and additional works have also been carried out including laying drainage and constructing a substation to provide a power supply for the future development.

According to Liverpool Council, £53m has already been invested into the ‘landmark’ waterfront site and surrounding area to de-risk and accelerate delivery on the remediated brownfield land.

Part of a wider 36 ha site, the 27-acre Festival Gardens’ Development Zone will be transformed into a ‘sustainable, healthy and inclusive neighbourhood which has a strong identity and high design quality’.

In a statement, Liverpool City Council said: “Its landmark waterfront location benefits from outstanding green and blue infrastructure with the Festival Gardens parkland, including formal Chinese and Japanese gardens, and River Mersey immediately adjacent.

“Development will be centred on phased, residential-led plans and multigenerational living with a range of housing types and tenures, maximising delivery and including more than 20% affordable housing.”

The Indian Garden, Liverpool International Garden Festival 1984. | Chris Denny, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Montagu Evans is leading on the procurement for the Council as part of a multi-disciplinary team comprised of global programme and project delivery consultant and construction expert Mace, architecture and urban design group Metropolitan Workshop and architectural practice Shedkm. The project has the backing of Homes England and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

Previous development partner ION Property Development’s exclusivity has also now expired and a mutually agreeable settlement with the Council has been agreed. The Council noted: “The decision to undertake a new procurement was in no way a reflection on ION’s competency or ability to deliver but was driven by the constraints of the land sale method that both parties, in good faith, pursued together.”

Councillor Nick Small, Liverpool Council’s Cabinet member for Economy and Growth, said: “The Festival Gardens development zone is a once in a generation opportunity and we’re keen to ensure a scheme that befits its amazing location. We’ve had some very positive conversations with a number of high-quality developers and we now look forward to seeing their visions in detail on they seek to transform the housing offer in this area.

“We’re entering an incredibly exciting time and the shortlisting of candidates this Spring is a huge step in making this in-demand, thriving community a reality. The Council would also like thank ION for all their work on this scheme and we wish them well in their future endeavours.”