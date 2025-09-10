The first image and details of a “transformational” housing scheme at Liverpool’s iconic Festival Gardens site have been revealed.

Hundreds of new homes could be created near to the Mersey waterfront, with Liverpool City Council seeking to create an “innovative and sustainable” neighbourhood on one of England’s biggest brownfield plots.

In a report to Liverpool City Council Cabinet next week, approval is being sought to enter into a development agreement with award-winning companies Urban Splash and igloo Regeneration at the former landfill site.

The report outlines a scheme which aims to “maximise the use of renewable energy sources and cutting-edge construction techniques to minimise its carbon footprint”, with a design approach that would showcase “a festival of housing”.

Pending Cabinet approval, it’s expected a planning application for phase one would be submitted in late 2026 for the creation of 440 homes.

CGI image of the proposed Festival Gardens scheme. | LCRCA

This would include 80 extra care and 110 affordable homes and, if approved, build would begin in Spring 2027, with phase two and three to follow providing up to 800 homes in total.

The proposed scheme, which has the backing of Homes England and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, would celebrate both the legacy of the 1984 International Garden Festival and build on the colossal remediation of the 27-acre development zone.

The planning application would follow a major public consultation exercise which would also feature in-depth detail on community facilities, high quality public open space and other infrastructure to cater for the needs of a growing residential and working population.

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “We have always wanted to deliver an amazing housing scheme befitting this stunning location. And I think the plans outlined in this report show that the ambition to do something truly special at Festival Gardens can and will be delivered.

“The team of developers we’re looking to work with have a fabulous track record in delivering outstanding innovative and sustainable projects of the highest order. I can’t wait for our residents to see more details over the coming months and for them to have their input before the planning application is submitted next year.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “Festival Gardens has the potential to be one of the most exciting and transformational brownfield developments in the country – and I’m delighted to see it moving forward.

“This is about more than just bricks and mortar, it’s about building the kind of place that people are proud to call home.

“We’re laying the foundations for a thriving new neighbourhood that reflects the kind of future we want to build – inclusive, innovative, and with our residents at its heart.”