'Vibrant' floral murals to transform Liverpool's Flower Streets

Harebell and Snowdrop Streets will be the latest Kirkdale streets to have their gable-ends decorated with beautiful murals representing their namesake flowers.

Liverpool’s Flower Streets have received a fitting makeover, with eleven floral murals set to be completed next month.

Nine murals have already been completed by acclaimed visual artist Madeleine Pires, who has now begun work on the final two large-scale artworks. Harebell and Snowdrop Streets will be the latest Kirkdale streets to have their gable-ends decorated with beautiful murals representing their namesake flowers.

The project aims to celebrate the area and its residents and a special community event took place after the first nine murals were unveiled, including the Crocus, Daisy and Harebell streets. Flower Streets resident Nora, said: “I’ve lived on this street for 50 years and I think this is wonderful – it feels as though they’re recognising we are here.”

After spending so much time creating the floral artworks, artist Madeleine Pires has been described as an ‘honorary member of the community’. She said the project has ‘been a joy to work on’, adding: “Art is made to be seen and it’s for everybody. There’s a lot to be said for people coming together and these murals are an extension of that.”

Part of Liverpool Council’s Safer Streets Initiative and Creative Neighbourhoods programme, each step of the Flower Streets project has been recorded and turned into a short film, showcasing the journey and stories behind each mural.

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Health and Wellbeing, Councillor Harry Doyle, said the ‘vibrant artworks’ are a ‘permanent symbol of resilience’ and ‘positive change’. He added: “It’s initiatives like this which really showcase the power or art and creativity.”