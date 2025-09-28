Nine Liverpool businesses handed new food hygiene ratings - see the latest scores

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover the latest food hygiene ratings for Liverpool businesses.

The latest Liverpool scores published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses - including takeaways, cafes and restaurants - have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct at the time of writing - September 26, 2025.

Take a look at nine of the latest ratings below.

Roxy received a five star hygiene rating after an inspection on September 3, 2025

1. Roxy Ball Room, Hanover Street L1 3DS

Mother Espresso received a four star rating after an inspection on August 28, 2025.

2. Mother Espresso, Wood Street L1 4DG

Didi's Gate House Pizza received a three star hygiene rating after an inspection on August 20, 2025.

3. Didi's Gate House Pizza, Rice Lane L9 1DG

Fogo Brazil received a one star hygiene rating after an inspection on August 19, 2025.

4. Fogo Brazil, Bold Street L1 4HY

