The latest Liverpool scores published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses - including takeaways, cafes and restaurants - have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct at the time of writing - September 26, 2025.

Take a look at nine of the latest ratings below.

1 . Roxy Ball Room, Hanover Street L1 3DS Roxy received a five star hygiene rating after an inspection on September 3, 2025 | Google

2 . Mother Espresso, Wood Street L1 4DG Mother Espresso received a four star rating after an inspection on August 28, 2025. | Google

3 . Didi's Gate House Pizza, Rice Lane L9 1DG Didi's Gate House Pizza received a three star hygiene rating after an inspection on August 20, 2025. | Google