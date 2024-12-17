GoFundMe has crowned Liiverpool as the UK's most generous city following its remarkable fundraising response to the Southport tragedy and the following disorder.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29. Eight other children, who cannot be named, were injured in the horrific attack, as well as dance instructor Leanne Lucas and local businessman John Hayes.

In the days following, violent protests erupted across England - with the first taking place in Southport and many other parts of the country following suit, including Liverpool. Around £1.3 million was raised via GoFundMe to support those affected by the initial attack, as well as the riots.

Spellow Community Hub and Library in Walton, which was opened last year as an essential space for the deprived local community, was set alight. Much of the ground floor was destroyed and books were damaged in the wreckage. In a bid to help restore the library, Alex McCormick, from Netherton, set up a GoFundMe page, which eventually raised £250,000.

King Charles III reacts as he views the floral and balloon tributes for the victims of the Southport stabbings outside Southport Town Hall. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Spellow Library parade. | Liverpool Council

The library officially reopened last week, with hundreds of people taking part in a stunning light parade and libraries across the country shining a light to mark the occasion.

GoFundMe’s data looks at donations per capita and reveals that Liverpool is the most generous UK city, with London, Norwich, Manchester and Belfast making it into the top five.

The UK’s 10 most generous cities 2024

Liverpool London Norwich Manchester Belfast Cambridge Worcester Eastbourne Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Lincoln