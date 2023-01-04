John Culshaw took a break from his street art to create the limited edition 2023 Mardi Gras bottle.

The eye-catching work of Liverpool graffiti artist John Culshaw is already well known to people in the city but now his designs are set to be seen all over the UK.

The former painter decorator has created the new bottle design for world famous whiskey producers Southern Comfort.

The man behind the massive mural of Ringo Starr on the side of the The Empress pub in Toxteth and the 22ft image of Lioness Alex Greenwood in her hometown Bootle has downsized to create the US company’s limited edition 2023 Mardi Gras bottle.

Working alongside New Orleans-based street artist, Brandan ‘BMIKE’ Odums, Culshaw said this year’s bottle has been inspired by the sights, sounds and tastes of Mardi Gras in New Orleans.