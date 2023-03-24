The Liverpool Half Marathon kicks off again this weekend, with thousands of spectators as well as runners descending on the city to cheer on participants.

Thousands of runners are set to descend on Liverpool for the city’s annual Half Marathon this weekend - one of the most popular events in the regional calendar. More than 5,000 runners are set to participate in this year’s event on Sunday (March 26) with hopes of beating their personal best, to raise money for charitable causes or simply for fun.

But supporting a loved one as they cross the finish line is also an important duty. Watching a marathon can be exciting, but also overwhelming - particularly if you’re unfamiliar with the course or the city in general.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of road closures and disruptions are expected on the day, so access to the Half Marathon route may be limited if you’re planning to drive. But there are other options available so you can still be there to cheer the runners on.

When is the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023?

The Liverpool Half Marathon begins at 9am on Sunday, March 26. The race will trigger road closures and restrictions including for the first eight miles of the course as far as Otterspool Park from the Pier Head start area and into the city centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the eight mile location at Aigburth Drive, all runners will be off the public highway. The road closure document can be downloaded on the BTR Liverpool website .

Best places to watch the Liverpool Half Marathon

Pier Head, the famous Liver Building and the Liverpool Waterfront area are ideal locations to watch the race as they are close to the start and finish lines. Head here for atmosphere, as they will be packed with cheering crowds. But the route also runs through:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upper Parliament Street

Princes Road

Ullet Road

Sefton Park

Croxteth Drive

Iron Bridge

Aigburth Drive

Otterspool Park

The waterfront promenade

Albert Dock

How can I get around the route?

By train

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nearest mainline train station is Lime Street which is a 20 minute walk from the start area, said BTR Liverpool . The nearest local train station is James Street on the Liverpool loop line. It is possible to get the loop line train from Lime Street to James Street which is a matter of yards from the start area.

By bus

Although bus services may be minimal due to a number of diversions, buses will still be running throughout the day. For local times and to plan your journey, visit Merseytravel .

By bike

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool City Council offers a number of cycling stands and lockers across the city centre. Find out which site is best for your journey by visiting the local authority’s website .

Nearest car parks

If you need to drive into the city, the nearest car parks are located at Princes Dock next to the Malmaison hotel and Capital car park next to the Thistle Hotel. They are within walking distance (around 400 yards) to the start finish area in front of the Liver buildings and offer reduced parking rates on the day.