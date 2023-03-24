Register
Liverpool Half Marathon 2023: Race arrival and start times

Liverpool Half Marathon kicks off again this weekend - here’s what runners and spectators need to know before attending the exciting event.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:08 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT

The Liverpool Half Marathon returns this weekend and will see thousands of athletes and amateur runners tackle a gruelling 13-mile route through the city. Whether you’re running or spectating from the sidelines, here’s when and where you need to be to see the event unfold.

The event, organised by BTR Liverpool, celebrates its 30th birthday in 2023 and has grown to become one of the most important events in the regional calendar. Entries were snapped up quickly this year, with more than 5,000 runners set to take part on Sunday (March 26) in order to beat their best times, raise money for charity or simply for fun.

The event will also see the return of the 10 mile road race. And with a city centre start and finish, a huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters are expected to cheer participants along the way.

Most Popular

The Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 mile road race begin at Pier Head. The official “start and finish” area is on Canada Boulevard in front of the Port of Liverpool building.

Both races will start at 9am on March 26 - but runners need to be there early to prepare for the event. A good rule of thumb is to arrive at least 45 minutes before the race is due to start.

Participants are being urged to remember that the clocks go forward the night before the event to avoid being late. Any baggage can be left at baggage buses which will be parked up on Water Street close to the start line.

Runners will line up in time order with fastest times to the front. BTR Liverpool said: “Please line up near to your estimated time and do not overestimate your time.”

At 9am sharp runners will take off down Upper Parliament Street towards Sefton Park. Runners taking part in the 10 Mile Road Race will split off from the Half Marathon shortly after the three mile point on Aigburth Road.

For more information visit the BTR Liverpool website.

Stephen Symons (pictured) and Jamie Doolan are gearing up to take part in their 30th BTR Liverpool Half Marathon event – having both completed all previous 29 events.
